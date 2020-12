1 / 7

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 3rd wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The power couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They complete 3 years of marital bliss today. Fans and followers of the star couple are leaving no stone unturned to shower love on Virushka. On their third wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli shared a beautiful unseen picture of Anushka from their wedding album and simply captioned it as, "3 years and onto a lifetime together." Anushka, on the other hand, shared a beautiful candid picture and wrote, "3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us. Miss you." Fans can't stop gushing over how cute and romantic their posts are about each other! For the uninitiated, Kohli and Anushka are all set to welcome their first child together. The couple announced the pregnancy by sharing a picture and wrote, ""And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." During an interview for cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat opened up about Anushka's pregnancy and said,"It is an incredible feeling".He further added that they are looking forward to the third member joining the clan." As they continue to give relationship goals, here's a look at few things the couple revealed about their marriage.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram