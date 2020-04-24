X
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli: Being cricketer's hairstylist to goofy pics, Virushka's BEST quarantine moments

Right from Anushka Sharma turning into Virat Kohli's hairstylist to playing games with family members and more, here are the best quarantine moments of the couple.
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: April 24, 2020 01:03 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the power couples of Bollywood and cricket world. Virushka, as they are lovingly called by their million fans around the world, secretly got married in Italy, in 2017, in the presence of close friends and family. Several photos and videos from the couple's wedding later went viral on social media. The couple has been giving their fans major relationship goals ever since they got hitched. In an interview with a leading daily, Anushka Sharma was asked about their decision to keep the marriage a secret. The Pari actress revealed that they wanted to keep it genuine and didn't want it to be adulterated and touched by anything. The couple has supported each other whenever need be. Both Anushka and Virat who are most of the time busy with their work often take time out of their busy schedule to spend quality time with each other. hThe couple is very active on social media and keeps sharing awwdorable moments all time time. The couple's social media PDA never fails to grab eyeballs. Time and again, Virushka has spoken some really interesting and sweet things about each other. Kohli once stated how back then when they were dating, they were going through the same things but in totally different worlds. The cricketer even mentioned that Anushka Sharma has been the greatest motivation for him in his life and he considers her presence a lucky charm in his life. Anushka, on the other hand, once said that she’s married to one of the greatest man in the world. When asked her about the impact of Kohli in her life, she said that Virat is an honest person and she values this quality of him a lot. Anushka further added that she has a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Due to the coronavirus scare, Virushka is locked up indoors. The couple has been keeping themselves busy in every possible way. As mentioned earlier, they are relatable and quite active on social media. Ever since the lockdown was announced, Virushka has been keeping their fans updated and entertained. Right from Anushka turning into Virat's hairstylist to playing games with family members and more, here are the best quarantine moments of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Anushka shared this funny pic on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Post goofy selfies, Anushka shared a video in which she can be seen cutting her hubby Virat Kohli's hair giving him a haircut while using kitchen scissors. This pic is too cute for words. PeeCee commented on the same saying, "No way!! Mine will not allow me."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    While Virat Kohli was in the middle of a live chat with former England batsman Keven Pietersen, Anushka left a comment saying, "Chalo Chalo dinner time.' Kevin shared a screenshot of the comment on Instagram and captioned it as, "When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out...."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Anushka shared a pic of herself playing a game of monopoly. She captioned it as, "It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience," captioned Anushka.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    After monopoly, Anushka also shared a pic of the family playing Ludo. She wrote, "I am losing, I am staying home and practicing social distancing."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Apart from goofy, Anushka and Virat have also been treating their fans with cute and adorable selfies. The actress shared a pic with her man in which they used the Instagram filter 'Heaven' and had angels peeking from the clouds on their cheeks. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress captioned it as, 'Felt cute. Might delete later.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

