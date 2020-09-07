Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Anushka Sharma
/
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone: Quirky expressions of couples from their cars

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone: Quirky expressions of couples from their cars

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone left us speechless with these expressions as they were spotted inside their cars.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 03:42 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Unmissable expressions of star couples from their cars

    Unmissable expressions of star couples from their cars

    Anushka Sharma's work video call recently went viral as the actress was innocently snacking while she was on a video call and her adorable expressions are winning the internet. Anushka is seen in the video, wearing an orange polka dot top and with Airpods in her ears. She forgets that her web camera is still on and everyone can see what she is doing. She picks up some snacks from behind her laptop and starts snacking and upon realization gives away the sweetest reaction. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in this quarantine shared various posts and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their love story. In yet another recent video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli won the internet yet again with an adorable video where the couple was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the announcement of their big news. The couple was in 7 days quarantine after landing in Dubai. When the cricketer and the actress announced the big news, the post instantly became one of India's most liked picture on Instagram. In the viral video we could see Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli exchange peck on the cheek & cut cake as they celebrate pregnancy news with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The star and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have left no stones whether it comes to spreading positivity, awareness or setting style goals. Today we have some adorable throwback pictures of the duo sharing some cute expression inside their car along with other pictures of star couples who had us surprised with their expressions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fun banter is something we all want to be a part of.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

    Saif's expression has all of us in suspense about the discussion between Bebo and him

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Shahid Kapoor's expressions will leave you in splits as he teases the paparazzi with a weird eye expression.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's excited expressions are adorable in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

    Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's sweet chemistry is unmissable as the two get candidly clicked in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's adorable expressions in this throwback picture makes us love this couple even more.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement