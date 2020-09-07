Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone: Quirky expressions of couples from their cars

1 / 7

Unmissable expressions of star couples from their cars

Anushka Sharma's work video call recently went viral as the actress was innocently snacking while she was on a video call and her adorable expressions are winning the internet. Anushka is seen in the video, wearing an orange polka dot top and with Airpods in her ears. She forgets that her web camera is still on and everyone can see what she is doing. She picks up some snacks from behind her laptop and starts snacking and upon realization gives away the sweetest reaction. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in this quarantine shared various posts and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their love story. In yet another recent video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli won the internet yet again with an adorable video where the couple was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the announcement of their big news. The couple was in 7 days quarantine after landing in Dubai. When the cricketer and the actress announced the big news, the post instantly became one of India's most liked picture on Instagram. In the viral video we could see Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli exchange peck on the cheek & cut cake as they celebrate pregnancy news with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The star and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have left no stones whether it comes to spreading positivity, awareness or setting style goals. Today we have some adorable throwback pictures of the duo sharing some cute expression inside their car along with other pictures of star couples who had us surprised with their expressions.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani