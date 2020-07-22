Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood couples' FIRST appearance as newlyweds

1 / 8

Check out Bollywood couples' first appearances after marriage

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are amongst the most popular couples in Bollywood and enjoy a huge fan following. Also known as 'Virushka', they set major couple goals for a lot of people! They met in 2013 on the sets of a TVC shoot, became good friends and the rest is history. The couple dated for almost four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy private affair in Italy. Virat and Anushka made the most gorgeous bride and groom ever as they were dressed in intricate and beautiful outfits by Sabyasachi. Also lovingly known as Virushka, they are often seen together at events, parties, receptions or the airport as they fly in and out of the country and they are adorable. The couple is active on social media and from clicking each other's candid pictures to posting some endearing selfies, they are the epitome of couple goals. Virushka often twins their outfits as well. The couple got married in the most dreamy wedding in Italy and have been setting major couple goals ever since. Another couple that sets major couple goals is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Also known as 'DeepVeer', they are one of the cutest couples out there. They are too popular and loved for their sparkling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. The couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. From being co-stars to friends and then a couple, their story is too cute for words. Ever since, Bhansali has been no less than a cupid in action as they reunited for two more of his films, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. The star couple went on to be known as '#DeepVeer' by the fans who rooted for their chemistry. After being in love for almost six years, they tied the knot in November 2018. Speaking about marriages, take a look at the couples' first appearance as newlyweds that took the internet by storm.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani