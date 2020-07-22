/
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood couples' FIRST appearance as newlyweds
Bollywood weddings are the talk of the town every time a leading star gets hitched. Fans are super eager to know every detail of their favourite star's marriage. Speaking of which, take a look at times Bollywood couples made their first appearance as newlyweds and took the internet by storm.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4706 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 22, 2020 06:42 pm
Check out Bollywood couples' first appearances after marriage
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are amongst the most popular couples in Bollywood and enjoy a huge fan following. Also known as 'Virushka', they set major couple goals for a lot of people! They met in 2013 on the sets of a TVC shoot, became good friends and the rest is history. The couple dated for almost four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy private affair in Italy. Virat and Anushka made the most gorgeous bride and groom ever as they were dressed in intricate and beautiful outfits by Sabyasachi. Also lovingly known as Virushka, they are often seen together at events, parties, receptions or the airport as they fly in and out of the country and they are adorable. The couple is active on social media and from clicking each other's candid pictures to posting some endearing selfies, they are the epitome of couple goals. Virushka often twins their outfits as well. The couple got married in the most dreamy wedding in Italy and have been setting major couple goals ever since. Another couple that sets major couple goals is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Also known as 'DeepVeer', they are one of the cutest couples out there. They are too popular and loved for their sparkling chemistry on-screen as well as off-screen. The couple first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. From being co-stars to friends and then a couple, their story is too cute for words. Ever since, Bhansali has been no less than a cupid in action as they reunited for two more of his films, Bajirao Mastani in 2015 and Padmaavat in 2018. The star couple went on to be known as '#DeepVeer' by the fans who rooted for their chemistry. After being in love for almost six years, they tied the knot in November 2018. Speaking about marriages, take a look at the couples' first appearance as newlyweds that took the internet by storm.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
The couple was spotted together at the Delhi airport as they left for Mumbai to host their Mumbai reception.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
The newlyweds looked beautiful as they waved to the paparazzi during their first appearance after marriage.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Back in 2018, NickYanka made a stylish appearance at the Jodhpur airport after their marriage. The couple's chemistry was 10 on 10 as they posed for the shutterbugs.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid and Mira made the most beautiful bride and groom ever and their first appearance together was flawless.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's throwback photo as a newly wedded duo is all things adorable.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja
The couple stepped out after marriage for the first time during their Bollywood reception and looked like they are straight out of a fairytale.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
The couple got married on 30th April 2016 in the most regal and elegant way ever and it has been four years now and counting. They revive one's faith in happily ever after!
