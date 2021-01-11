/
/
/
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome first child: 5 PHOTOS of Virushka from pregnancy phase that are pure love
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome first child: 5 PHOTOS of Virushka from pregnancy phase that are pure love
Ahead of welcoming their first child, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been giving us a glimpse of their pregnancy phase on social media. Check out their best pictures below.
Written By
Pallavi Soni
492 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 11, 2021 06:58 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6