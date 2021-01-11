Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome first child: 5 PHOTOS of Virushka from pregnancy phase that are pure love

1 / 6

Virushka's best photos from pregnancy phase

The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl today. The Indian skipper took to his social media handles to announce the happy news and shared that the couple welcomed their first child in the afternoon. He added that “Anushka and the baby are both healthy.” Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat shared a statement that reads as “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.” In August 2020, the couple announced expecting their first child on their respective social media handles. Ever since they announced it, Virat and Anushka have been under the constant glare of paparazzi and media. Also, heartfelt congratulatory wishes are pouring in from for the couple. From Bollywood to the sports fraternity, the proud parents are receiving wishes from everyone. Meanwhile, we have compiled the best photos of Virat and Anushka from their pregnancy phase that will leave you all awestruck. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Virat Kohli Instagram