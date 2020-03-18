Anushka Sharma's BEAUTY looks that we cannot stop obsessing over; Check it out

1 / 8

Anushka Sharma's BEAUTY looks

Anushka Sharma is the finest and most talented actress in Bollywood. She started off her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic dram Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has been unstoppable ever since. She is touted to be amongst the most versatile actresses and there is no denying that she is a powerhouse of talent. Be it a romantic comedy like Band Baaja Baarat, a simple 'de-glam' role like Sui Dhaaga or a feisty fighter in Sultan and NH10, she nails it all. Anushka is also a critics' favourite and always delivers the most notable and remarkable performances. She is also extremely gorgeous and owns a great sense of style. The diva is one hell of a stunner. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. The actress is also active on social media and keeps posting some endearing pictures from her best moments. Her feed is a delight and our list of her best beauty looks will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram