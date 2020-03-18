/
Anushka Sharma's BEAUTY looks that we cannot stop obsessing over; Check it out
One of the most versatile, talented and gorgeous actresses in the industry, Anushka Sharma is one hell of a stunner as well. Her beauty looks are absolutely stunning and worth checking out. Read on for more.
Ekta Varma
Anushka Sharma's BEAUTY looks
Anushka Sharma is the finest and most talented actress in Bollywood. She started off her career opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic dram Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has been unstoppable ever since. She is touted to be amongst the most versatile actresses and there is no denying that she is a powerhouse of talent. Be it a romantic comedy like Band Baaja Baarat, a simple 'de-glam' role like Sui Dhaaga or a feisty fighter in Sultan and NH10, she nails it all. Anushka is also a critics' favourite and always delivers the most notable and remarkable performances. She is also extremely gorgeous and owns a great sense of style. The diva is one hell of a stunner. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. The actress is also active on social media and keeps posting some endearing pictures from her best moments. Her feed is a delight and our list of her best beauty looks will leave you amazed.
Stunning as ever
We are in love with this stunning makeup of the actress.
The prettiest of them all
Anushka Sharma looks mesmerising in this click as she ties up her hair and opts for glittery eyes and subtle makeup.
Captivating beauty
We love her choice of the lip shade!
Vision in black
She is too gorgeous for words. Also, we love how loose strands frame her face while she does the hair in a loose messy ponytail teamed up with a great lip shade and highlighted makeup.
Slaying effortlessly
Her eyes are too captivating and will leave you speechless.
Desi girl
Zero co-stars pose for a selfie as Anushka opts for a clean bun with minimal makeup.
Beauty personified
The diva is the epitome of beauty and this picture speaks volumes for it.
