Anushka Sharma's luxury bags collection from Fendi, Chanel to Prada will make your jaws drop

Check out these designer handbags sported by the Queen of Minimalist style, Anushka Sharma. From Louis Vuitton to Chanel, the prices of the same will make your jaws drop.
1882 reads Mumbai Updated: March 11, 2020 10:29 am
  • 1 / 8
    Take a tour of Anushka Sharma's bag collection

    Take a tour of Anushka Sharma's bag collection

    Anushka Sharma's style has always given a tough competition to other actresses in B-Town. The diva's easy-going yet trendy outfits set the internet on fire. The actress who is known for her minimalist style puts together a rather poised look rather than following trends and her airport looks are a winner. Anushka had previously shared, "For me, it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same, you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you. I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality." Sharma prefers comfort instead of going overboard with her fashion statement and is often seen stepping out in simple millennial style and adds that glamour factor with her luxurious accessories; her husband Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli seems to be taking tips from his wife for his style as he is ruling airport looks with his uber-cool outfits and accessories. Anushka's accessories on the other hand also include luxury handbags which will give you a ride for your money. Today, check these luxury bags the actress has been seen sporting.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Christian Dior canvas tote bag

    Christian Dior canvas tote bag

    This beautiful Dior tote bag will cost you USD 3,500 which is approximately INR 2,47,521.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Fendi bag bucks backpack

    Fendi bag bucks backpack

    This funky cool bag which defines the style of the diva will cost you around 1,41,000 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Fendi handbag

    Fendi handbag

    This uber cool and stylish handbag's price is almost 1.5 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    Say hello to Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche linen and leather tote bag

    Say hello to Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche linen and leather tote bag

    This classic bag will cost you up to 1 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Stella Mccartney brown handbag

    Stella Mccartney brown handbag

    Stella Mccartney brown handbag pf the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress almost worth 61,000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    Adding the glamour factor to airport style with Louis Vuitton

    Adding the glamour factor to airport style with Louis Vuitton

    The crossbody beauty will cost you around Rs.1.5 lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Chanel ruling the bag game

    Chanel ruling the bag game

    Sharma's Chanel Deauville Canvas Tote price is worth Rs. 2,89,256.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

