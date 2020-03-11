Anushka Sharma's luxury bags collection from Fendi, Chanel to Prada will make your jaws drop

1 / 8

Take a tour of Anushka Sharma's bag collection

Anushka Sharma's style has always given a tough competition to other actresses in B-Town. The diva's easy-going yet trendy outfits set the internet on fire. The actress who is known for her minimalist style puts together a rather poised look rather than following trends and her airport looks are a winner. Anushka had previously shared, "For me, it's good to know about fashion trends but at the same, you can't wear something that doesn't look good on you. I like to dress well. I enjoy wearing good clothes but I am not a slave of fashion. I think it is important to use fashion and style as an extension of your personality." Sharma prefers comfort instead of going overboard with her fashion statement and is often seen stepping out in simple millennial style and adds that glamour factor with her luxurious accessories; her husband Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli seems to be taking tips from his wife for his style as he is ruling airport looks with his uber-cool outfits and accessories. Anushka's accessories on the other hand also include luxury handbags which will give you a ride for your money. Today, check these luxury bags the actress has been seen sporting.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani