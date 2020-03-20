Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses we would want to steal from her wardrobe; See PHOTOS

1 / 7

Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses

Anushka Sharma is one fashionable actress of Bollywood. Her style is different from other B-town divas. The Sui Dhaaga actress' style is also extremely relatable. One thing we love most about the diva is that she is never overdressed and comfort comes first to her. Be it turning heads with her red carpet appearances or giving major fashion goals with her airport looks, Anushka's style is always on point. No matter what, we can never get over her wedding look! Over the years, Anushka has donned many stylish outfits and we would want to steal many from her wardrobe. Speaking of thigh high slit dresses, Anushka has donned many and proved to us why she's one hell of a stunner. In case you have ever wondered how to rock a thigh high slit dress and look your absolute best, Anushka's these looks are a perfect inspiration! Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress wore thigh high slit dresses and made our heart race. Check out and let us know which one is your most favourite in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani