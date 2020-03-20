/
Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses we would want to steal from her wardrobe; See PHOTOS
Anushka Sharma is one fashionable actress of Bollywood. Her style is different from other B-town divas. The Sui Dhaaga actress' style is always on point. Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress wore thigh high slit dresses and made our heart race.
Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses
Anushka Sharma is one fashionable actress of Bollywood. Her style is different from other B-town divas. The Sui Dhaaga actress' style is also extremely relatable. One thing we love most about the diva is that she is never overdressed and comfort comes first to her. Be it turning heads with her red carpet appearances or giving major fashion goals with her airport looks, Anushka's style is always on point. No matter what, we can never get over her wedding look! Over the years, Anushka has donned many stylish outfits and we would want to steal many from her wardrobe. Speaking of thigh high slit dresses, Anushka has donned many and proved to us why she's one hell of a stunner. In case you have ever wondered how to rock a thigh high slit dress and look your absolute best, Anushka's these looks are a perfect inspiration! Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress wore thigh high slit dresses and made our heart race. Check out and let us know which one is your most favourite in the comments section below.
Keeping it simple
We absolutely love this look of the actress! She donned a blue bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit and looked simply stunning.
Looks beyond gorgeous
During New Years, Virat shared a photo with his ladylove and well, Anushka grabbed all our attention. She can be seen rocking a shimmery long dress with a thigh high slit.
Simple yet elegant
Here's another look of the diva that we love!
Style goals
With this look, Anushka once again proved why she's one hell of a stunner. Sharma is looking drop-dead gorgeous in thigh high slit gown by designer Marmar Halim.
Lady in white
This look of the actress is our favourite so far. The Sui Dhaaga actress is looking nothing less than a princess in this look. What do you think?
Love the look
In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and stun in a thigh-high slit dress, here's the perfect inspiration you need!
