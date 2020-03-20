Home
/
Photos
/
Anushka Sharma
/
Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses we would want to steal from her wardrobe; See PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses we would want to steal from her wardrobe; See PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma is one fashionable actress of Bollywood. Her style is different from other B-town divas. The Sui Dhaaga actress' style is always on point. Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress wore thigh high slit dresses and made our heart race.
2027 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses

    Anushka Sharma's thigh high slit dresses

    Anushka Sharma is one fashionable actress of Bollywood. Her style is different from other B-town divas. The Sui Dhaaga actress' style is also extremely relatable. One thing we love most about the diva is that she is never overdressed and comfort comes first to her. Be it turning heads with her red carpet appearances or giving major fashion goals with her airport looks, Anushka's style is always on point. No matter what, we can never get over her wedding look! Over the years, Anushka has donned many stylish outfits and we would want to steal many from her wardrobe. Speaking of thigh high slit dresses, Anushka has donned many and proved to us why she's one hell of a stunner. In case you have ever wondered how to rock a thigh high slit dress and look your absolute best, Anushka's these looks are a perfect inspiration! Today, we have compiled a list of times the actress wore thigh high slit dresses and made our heart race. Check out and let us know which one is your most favourite in the comments section below.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Keeping it simple

    Keeping it simple

    We absolutely love this look of the actress! She donned a blue bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit and looked simply stunning.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Looks beyond gorgeous

    Looks beyond gorgeous

    During New Years, Virat shared a photo with his ladylove and well, Anushka grabbed all our attention. She can be seen rocking a shimmery long dress with a thigh high slit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Simple yet elegant

    Simple yet elegant

    Here's another look of the diva that we love!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Style goals

    Style goals

    With this look, Anushka once again proved why she's one hell of a stunner. Sharma is looking drop-dead gorgeous in thigh high slit gown by designer Marmar Halim.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Lady in white

    Lady in white

    This look of the actress is our favourite so far. The Sui Dhaaga actress is looking nothing less than a princess in this look. What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Love the look

    Love the look

    In case you've ever wondered how to show off your toned legs and stun in a thigh-high slit dress, here's the perfect inspiration you need!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest munchkin as he gets spotted with Saif Ali Khan; Check PHOTOS
Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest munchkin as he gets spotted with Saif Ali Khan; Check PHOTOS
Nora Fatehi pulls off a pantsuit with ease and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Nora Fatehi pulls off a pantsuit with ease and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer\'s adorable moments with her kids
Kanika Kapoor: Check out the Baby Doll singer's adorable moments with her kids
Did you know Sai Pallavi REJECTED Vijay Deverakonda\'s Dear Comrade? Find out other movies turned down by her
Did you know Sai Pallavi REJECTED Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade? Find out other movies turned down by her
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan sports a mask as she gets spotted at the airport amid Coronavirus
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan sports a mask as she gets spotted at the airport amid Coronavirus
Kanika Kapoor: 5 Times the Baby Doll singer made headlines due to controversies
Kanika Kapoor: 5 Times the Baby Doll singer made headlines due to controversies

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement