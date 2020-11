1 / 6

Take a look at the best photos of the week

Virat Kohli recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai where he is currently playing for the Indian Premier League. The Indian Cricket team captain had the entire nation pouring him love on his special day. From social media posts of his thousands of fan pages to Bollywood celebs sending him good wishes, the Indian cricketer couldn't ask for a better celebration despite the tough year. His wife actress Anushka Sharma brought in the perfect end of the day with an adorable post for her dearest husband. The actress is seen in a black floral embroidered outfit hugging Virat Kohli. The picture immediately got heartfelt reactions from Anushka's industry mates like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rakul Preet Singh & Mouni Roy among many others. This week was also an important week for several married women and to be married women as they celebrated Karwa Chauth. Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by Hindus, where wives fast for the long and healthy lives of their husbands. They then look at the moon and break their fast after the day. On this day, the ladies also dress up primarily in a bright red shade and look their grandest best while decking up for the festival. Right from Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami to Shefali Jariwala and her husband Parag Tyagi, here's who the celebs from the television industry celebrated Karwa Chauth with their loved ones. Today take a look at these best photos of the eventful week.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's instagram