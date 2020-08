1 / 6

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took us off-guard this week with their pregnancy announcement. Sharing a picture of Anushka's baby bump, the couple announced they are going to turn into a family of three in January 2021. The lovebirds received congratulatory wishes from the world of Bollywood and cricket. From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt and Harbhajan Singh, the couple received love from both the fraternities. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's social media accounts have been treating their fans with innumerous snaps and fun videos this lockdown. From their cute gibberish videos to Anushka teasing Virat as his fans, we loved it all.Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are successful in their respective fields and give us major couple goals all the time. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry. The star couple always amazes us with their beautiful holiday pictures as well. Virat once shared how both of them have the same interest when it comes to adventure and food in an exclusive interview with a leading lifestyle channel. One of the things we are missing about this couple is their stylish airport looks. Apart from them take a look at other celebs who made it to the best pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram