Best of the Week: Anushka Sharma's cute expressions, Deepika's throwback photo to Ananya Panday's festive look

Check out the best pictures of the week from most-liked photo, mosts shared to best-dressed celeb. Celebrities who managed to keep us entertained this lockdown.
1158 reads Mumbai
    Check out these best photos of the week

    Another week in lockdown comes to an end. A couple of celeb birthdays took place this week. One of that of Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan, though any pictures or videos did not surface the internet of his quarantine birthday celebrations. On May 27, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, AbRam Khan had turned 7 and everybody wanted to learn how the Khan family made his lockdown birthday memorable. Gauri gave us a similar glimpse. Gauri wrote, posted a video of AbRam with SRK she wrote"Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person." As we miss our favourite movie stars we took on to some throwback photos and found one of Anushka Sharma's at her wedding reception in Mumbai. The gold Sabyasachi lehenga, from her reception, came with a strappy blouse. Anushka wore it in an old-world glamour style for her Mumbai reception with a beautiful dupatta, which was put together with Sabysachi's classic 'Bengal Tiger' belt on her waist. One just cannot miss the extravagant lehenga but what caught our attention were her adorable expressions as she was talking to her husband star cricketer Virat Kohli. Check out these photos of celebrities from this week's most trendy snaps.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Most shared picture

    Ananya Panday with her mom Bhavna Pandey for Armaan Jain's wedding reception.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Most liked picture

    Deepika Padukone's picture perfect moment in this throwback picture won our hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best throwback picture

    Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's adorable promotional photos for Kapoor and Sons.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Best celeb kid

    AbRam Khan was surely one of the most searched star kid this week and we love this throwback picture of the starkid with his mom Gauri Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best dressed celebrity

    Keeping her style game on point even during lockdown is Priyanka in this cool boss lady look in a white blazer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best Couple of the week

    The most entertaining couple in quarantine for sure and also one of the most loved ones, nationwide. We love the expression on Anushka's face in this picture.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

