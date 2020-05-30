Best of the Week: Anushka Sharma's cute expressions, Deepika's throwback photo to Ananya Panday's festive look

1 / 7

Check out these best photos of the week

Another week in lockdown comes to an end. A couple of celeb birthdays took place this week. One of that of Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan, though any pictures or videos did not surface the internet of his quarantine birthday celebrations. On May 27, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, AbRam Khan had turned 7 and everybody wanted to learn how the Khan family made his lockdown birthday memorable. Gauri gave us a similar glimpse. Gauri wrote, posted a video of AbRam with SRK she wrote"Listening to ‘scary’ stories. Birthday celebrations with his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person." As we miss our favourite movie stars we took on to some throwback photos and found one of Anushka Sharma's at her wedding reception in Mumbai. The gold Sabyasachi lehenga, from her reception, came with a strappy blouse. Anushka wore it in an old-world glamour style for her Mumbai reception with a beautiful dupatta, which was put together with Sabysachi's classic 'Bengal Tiger' belt on her waist. One just cannot miss the extravagant lehenga but what caught our attention were her adorable expressions as she was talking to her husband star cricketer Virat Kohli. Check out these photos of celebrities from this week's most trendy snaps.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani