1 / 6

Best Photos of the week

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli won the internet yet again with an adorable video where the couple was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the announcement of their big news. The couple was in 7 days quarantine after landing in Dubai. When the cricketer and the actress announced the big news, the post instantly became one of India's most liked picture on Instagram. In the viral video we could see Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli exchange peck on cheek & cut cake as they celebrate pregnancy news with Royal Challengers Bangalore. From Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu to Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, others, a host of stars congratulated the couple. Now as we speak, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and the entire team of RCB is in Dubai ahead of the IPL matches. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are blessing our feed this quarantine with endless posts related to the couple and we are loving it. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and they never fail to amaze us with their ever so sweet love story. The star and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have left no stones unturned to raise awareness during the ongoing global pandemic and have urged their followers and fans to stay home and help the government cope with the issue effectively. Today take a look at their pics along with some other pics of celebs who blessed our feed this week.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani