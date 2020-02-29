/
/
/
Best of the Week: Anushka Sharma's sequin dress, Janhvi Kapoor's white outfit to Kiara Advani's vacay photo
Best of the Week: Anushka Sharma's sequin dress, Janhvi Kapoor's white outfit to Kiara Advani's vacay photo
Check out the most liked, shared and the most fashionable celebrity photos right here. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Anushka Sharma.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5864 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 29, 2020 10:27 am
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment