Best of the Week: Anushka Sharma's sequin dress, Janhvi Kapoor's white outfit to Kiara Advani's vacay photo

Check out the most liked, shared and the most fashionable celebrity photos right here. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Anushka Sharma.
5864 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Check out the best photos of the week

    Check out the best photos of the week

    The trendsetting last week of February finally comes to an end. We saw a couple of celebrities setting the internet on fire with their stunning photos. From birthday parties to beauty events, we saw it all. Janhvi Kapoor surprised us yesterday with her white outfit which she wore for an event conducted by a magazine, the actress opted for a white peplum top and paired it with white pants and let her straight hair down naturally parted midway. The Dostana 2 actress chose to sport the perfect high stilettos to complete the look and spotted a dewy blushed look as she attended the event. Well, Janhvi is not the only one who caught our attention but there were several other celebrities too who made our week interesting by these stunning photos. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram/ Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Celebrity kids of the week

    Celebrity kids of the week

    The three children of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are surely our favourite for the week. Check out this throwback photo of Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Most liked picture of the week

    Most liked picture of the week

    The Kapoor sisters absolutely slaying it at brunch and we look Bebo's pose.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Best dressed celebrity

    Best dressed celebrity

    Anushka Sharma's white number is absolutely unmissable as the diva continues to slay again in this white sequined dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Best Celebrity couple of the week

    Best Celebrity couple of the week

    The stunning singer shared a picture with his wife to celebrate 1 year of the Jonas Brothers reunion and thanked each and every support on the way.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Most shared picture of the week

    Most shared picture of the week

    The Dostana 2 actress looked divine in this white number as she attended an event in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

