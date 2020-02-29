Best of the Week: Anushka Sharma's sequin dress, Janhvi Kapoor's white outfit to Kiara Advani's vacay photo

1 / 6

Check out the best photos of the week

The trendsetting last week of February finally comes to an end. We saw a couple of celebrities setting the internet on fire with their stunning photos. From birthday parties to beauty events, we saw it all. Janhvi Kapoor surprised us yesterday with her white outfit which she wore for an event conducted by a magazine, the actress opted for a white peplum top and paired it with white pants and let her straight hair down naturally parted midway. The Dostana 2 actress chose to sport the perfect high stilettos to complete the look and spotted a dewy blushed look as she attended the event. Well, Janhvi is not the only one who caught our attention but there were several other celebrities too who made our week interesting by these stunning photos. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram/ Viral Bhayani