Catch a glimpse of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika in these PHOTOS

It was in the month of August 2020, when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made their pregnancy news official on Instagram. It seems just like yesterday when Virushka fans saw Anushka Sharma sporting an infectious smile in the black and white polka-dot attire, standing alongside an excited Virat Kohli while confirming their pregnancy in a picture-perfect moment. It was in the month of February 2021 when the celebrity couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed daughter Vamika into their lives. Sharing an adorable photo of holding her daughter, Virushka marked Vamika’s arrival stating, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.” Now, in the recent past, Virsuhka fans have seen the celebrity couple sharing cute photos of their baby girl on social media. Although they have been keen on not revealing their baby’s face to protect Vamika’s identity, the adorable photos are sure to leave their fans delighted. Take a look at it here:
On the special occasion of Ashtami, Anushka Sharma took to social media to pen a heart-warming caption for her little girl. She wrote, “Making me braver and more courageous every day. May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami.”
In this photo, fans can see Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli enjoying playtime with his baby daughter. While sharing the photo, Anushka Sharma said, “My whole heart in one frame.”
Currently, the couple has travelled to the UAE for the ICC T20 world cup. This picture comes from their latest outing as the family enjoyed a meal together.
On the occasion of Women’s day 2021, father Virat Kohli paid a special tribute to the ‘strong women in his life’ stating, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”