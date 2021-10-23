Catch a glimpse of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika in these PHOTOS

1 / 5

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome baby Vamika

It was in the month of August 2020, when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made their pregnancy news official on Instagram. It seems just like yesterday when Virushka fans saw Anushka Sharma sporting an infectious smile in the black and white polka-dot attire, standing alongside an excited Virat Kohli while confirming their pregnancy in a picture-perfect moment. It was in the month of February 2021 when the celebrity couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed daughter Vamika into their lives. Sharing an adorable photo of holding her daughter, Virushka marked Vamika’s arrival stating, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.” Now, in the recent past, Virsuhka fans have seen the celebrity couple sharing cute photos of their baby girl on social media. Although they have been keen on not revealing their baby’s face to protect Vamika’s identity, the adorable photos are sure to leave their fans delighted. Take a look at it here:

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram