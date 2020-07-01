/
Check out Anushka Sharma's interesting statements about getting married to Virat Kohli & life after wedding
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli aka 'Virushka' often break the internet with their adorable chemistry and social media PDA! Take a look at these interesting statements made by Anushka Sharma about getting married to the captain of the Indian cricket team and her life after marriage!
Anushka Sharma's statements about her life post wedding
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved couples in the industry. They met in 2013 on the sets of a TVC shoot, became good friends and the rest is history. The couple dated for almost four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy private affair in Italy. Virat and Anushka made the most gorgeous bride and groom ever as they were dressed in intricate and beautiful outfits by Sabyasachi. Also lovingly known as Virushka, they are often seen together at events, parties, receptions or the airport as they fly in and out of the country and they are adorable. The couple is active on social media and from clicking each other's candid pictures to posting some endearing selfies, they are the epitome of couple goals. Virushka often twins their outfits as well. The couple got married in the most dreamy wedding in Italy and have been setting major couple goals ever since. Talking about Anushka, Virat said in an interview, “When I met my wife I began to change. I came from a very different background from north India and I had no idea of what happens in any other sphere of society or anyone else’s life. Her life was very different and it came with her challenges and perspective on things.” He further added, "It was amazing to just see myself- how much different things were to the way I think. I was not a very practical person before that. But, she has changed me a lot. I’ve learnt so much from her. That’s what it’s supposed to be like, you should help each other grow and she has certainly helped me grow," Having said that, check out what Anushka Sharma had to say about her life after marriage.
Life changes after marriage
In her interview with Elle India after her marriage, busy star Anushka had said nothing much has changed post marriage owing to their jam-packed schedules. "Marriage doesn't feel different. Virat and I have been working around the clock, we hardly spend time together, we both have very hectic lives."
Spending time together due to work
For Anushka and Virat, spending time together at home is a luxury, the actress told Elle India, "So, we are living in a house and we have barely spent any time in it. For us, home is, like, wow! It's a vacation."
Taking a break from work
"After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off." said Anushka in an interview.
The kind of people that they are
In an interview, Anushka shared an incident where she was walking down the road with her manager and captured a sunset picture from her camera. On this, her manager said, “Let me take your photo doing that.” She further adds. "But my thing is I’ve seen a beautiful moment, I’ve taken it and I’ve moved on. I’m married to someone, who’s exactly like that. We’re both authentic. We’re not people who constantly keep proving who we are. People like that are often misunderstood."
The happiest day of her life
Anushka and Virat's marriage was indeed the most beautiful event of that year! Responding to it she said, "I feel so happy when people say that. If the happiest moment in your life can make others so happy, it makes me feel so blessed."
Being married to her favourite person in the world
"I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is."
Spending time together after marriage
Being in the top league in your respective industries brings with it a lot of challenges as well! Speaking in length about it, Band Baaja Baarat actress shared, "During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 or 22 days together. And these 22 days mind you, we're not ‘free’ days. Either I’d be in a meeting or he was going for practice or a match. When he’d drop in to see me on the set, I’d be busy shooting. We were hardly together in Mumbai. The staff at home gets so happy whenever they see us together at home."
They are like any other new-age working couple
“Given that we have two lives which are so busy equally. Always travelling so much, all around the world. Sometimes only one person stays in the house at one given time. This is what any new age young couple goes through so we are just a good example for that,” she revealed.
