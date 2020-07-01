Check out Anushka Sharma's interesting statements about getting married to Virat Kohli & life after wedding   

1 / 9

Anushka Sharma's statements about her life post wedding

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved couples in the industry. They met in 2013 on the sets of a TVC shoot, became good friends and the rest is history. The couple dated for almost four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy private affair in Italy. Virat and Anushka made the most gorgeous bride and groom ever as they were dressed in intricate and beautiful outfits by Sabyasachi. Also lovingly known as Virushka, they are often seen together at events, parties, receptions or the airport as they fly in and out of the country and they are adorable. The couple is active on social media and from clicking each other's candid pictures to posting some endearing selfies, they are the epitome of couple goals. Virushka often twins their outfits as well. The couple got married in the most dreamy wedding in Italy and have been setting major couple goals ever since. Talking about Anushka, Virat said in an interview, “When I met my wife I began to change. I came from a very different background from north India and I had no idea of what happens in any other sphere of society or anyone else’s life. Her life was very different and it came with her challenges and perspective on things.” He further added, "It was amazing to just see myself- how much different things were to the way I think. I was not a very practical person before that. But, she has changed me a lot. I’ve learnt so much from her. That’s what it’s supposed to be like, you should help each other grow and she has certainly helped me grow," Having said that, check out what Anushka Sharma had to say about her life after marriage.

Photo Credit : Instagram