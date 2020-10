1 / 8

How Bollywood reacted to the Hathras Rape case

A few days ago, the nation woke up to another heart-wrenching news in the city of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old Dalit girl was raped by 4 upper class men and the girl lost her life in New Delhi due to her injuries. The girl was brutally raped and injured on the 14th of September and she was admitted to Aligarh and finally transferred due to her condition to New Delhi and after a struggle of 15 days lost her life. The entire incident during the pandemic triggered millions across the country and people lashed out at the culprits on social media. Bollywood celebrities also expressed their anger and demanded strict actions from the government against the culprits, so that such incidents do not take place in the future. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty reacted strongly and called it 'disgusting', while other celebrities came forward and suggested punishment methods. Anushka Sharma who is currently in Dubai for IPL with her husband, captain of the Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli expressed her anger on the issue. Even Virat Kohli shared a tweet about the awful act quoting, "What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice." Have a look at other celebrities who reacted to the crime on social media.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani