Here’s why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Weeks ago Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika jetted off to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. Now, the couples have welcomed New Year 2022 in the foreign nation. Anushka and Virat, both took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of the New Years celebration. 2021 was a very special year for the power couple as they embraced parenthood and welcomed their hearts to baby Vamika. From achieving personal milestones to globetrotting together, there were many instances when Anushka and Virat shelled major couple goals for fans to follow. Hence, here we have curated why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
The couple never fails to make each other smile. On the special occasion of Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a smiling photo of the power couple. In the picture, the lovebirds can be seen embracing each other with tremendous joy.
The duo never fail to be crazy together. On the special occasion of their 4 year anniversary, Anushka said, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.”
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli love their little princess Vamika a lot. The couple are trying everything possible to protect the identity of their child.
Photo Credit : Virat Kohli Instagram
The two find home wherever they are together. Fans know that both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli travel a lot. Previously, Anushka accompanied her husband to London, currently they are in South Africa for Virat’s cricket series.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, both the celebs support each other. The two often hail each other as their ‘rock’.