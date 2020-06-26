Here's how Anushka Sharma manages to remain fit and fabulous; Diet and fitness secrets REVEALED

1 / 9

Here's an insight into Anushka Sharma's fitness and diet secrets

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! The actress donned the producer's hat a few years back and owns a production house with her brother. Talking about her involvement with the project in the capacity of a producer, Sharma revealed in an interview that she remains involved right from the ideation stage till the final product. “Sometimes, I’m physically unavailable because of doing so many other things at the same time. I’m involved nevertheless from the beginning to the end.” Her latest home production Bulbbul is doing amazing and is also amongst one of the highest trending movies in the country! Meanwhile, the actress also often hits headlines for her gorgeous skin and amazing fit body. Amid the busy schedules and routines, it can often become difficult for one to maintain that fitness on point. However, Anushka does it and how! In an interview, she spoke in length about her fitness routine. She said, "When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself. So, we are trying to do that because there is obviously a lot of time in hand and we are just trying to do things which will just keep us physically feeling good, immunity high and also mentally feeling better." When asked about maintaining it during lockdown along with her husband Virat Kohli, she revealed, “Just working out, more than anything else, it’s giving me a routine, it’s giving Virat a routine. When you are working out you are like okay I have something that I have to do now, I will do it and you feel good after the workout,” Always wondered what does her regular fitness routine include? Here's walking you through her diet and fitness regime that can help you attain a body like hers!

Photo Credit : Instagram