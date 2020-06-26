/
Here's how Anushka Sharma manages to remain fit and fabulous; Diet and fitness secrets REVEALED
Anushka Sharma is not only a fantastic actor but also a brilliant producer and entrepreneur. After Paatal Lok, her latest home production Bulbbul is gaining amazing response from the fans. Meanwhile, take a look at the secrets behind her fitness!
Ekta Varma
Published: June 26, 2020 01:39 pm
Here's an insight into Anushka Sharma's fitness and diet secrets
Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! The actress donned the producer's hat a few years back and owns a production house with her brother. Talking about her involvement with the project in the capacity of a producer, Sharma revealed in an interview that she remains involved right from the ideation stage till the final product. “Sometimes, I’m physically unavailable because of doing so many other things at the same time. I’m involved nevertheless from the beginning to the end.” Her latest home production Bulbbul is doing amazing and is also amongst one of the highest trending movies in the country! Meanwhile, the actress also often hits headlines for her gorgeous skin and amazing fit body. Amid the busy schedules and routines, it can often become difficult for one to maintain that fitness on point. However, Anushka does it and how! In an interview, she spoke in length about her fitness routine. She said, "When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself. So, we are trying to do that because there is obviously a lot of time in hand and we are just trying to do things which will just keep us physically feeling good, immunity high and also mentally feeling better." When asked about maintaining it during lockdown along with her husband Virat Kohli, she revealed, “Just working out, more than anything else, it’s giving me a routine, it’s giving Virat a routine. When you are working out you are like okay I have something that I have to do now, I will do it and you feel good after the workout,” Always wondered what does her regular fitness routine include? Here's walking you through her diet and fitness regime that can help you attain a body like hers!
Yoga is the way
Anushka swears by yoga to maintain her physique. She is addicted to yoga, as it does wonders for her flexibility, along with rejuvenating her mind after a long day of work.
Dancing is fun and so refreshing
Did you know dance is also one of the ways the actress sheds those extra carbs? Anushka loves dancing and shakes a leg for at least 30 minutes daily, to exercise her cardiovascular muscles. Well, this is surely one thing we all can do! Who doesn't love dancing, after all?
Here's what she does at the gym
She mixes weight training with strength training, 4 times a week, and goes for a walk or a quick sprint when she is away on shoots. You need that level of a determination to have a fantastic body like that!
One cannot miss out on meditation
Apart from physical exercise, it also becomes essential to give the mind some rest. Speaking of which, Sui Dhaaga actor meditates twice a day, to cleanse and calm her mind and strongly recommends it to everyone.
Moving on to her diet secrets
She follows a simple diet consisting of 5 small meals a day. For breakfast, Anushka usually has 2 egg whites along with a glass of fresh fruit juice. This is followed by a midday snack of cheese toast with coconut/lime water. Her evening snacks consist of protein bars or seasonal fruits as she believes in keeping dinner light.
Nothing beats homemade food
Anushka always prefers simple, homemade food for lunch. It includes veggies, dal, chapattis and salad.
Hydration is a must
Band Baaja Baarat actress ensures she drinks at least 3 litres of water to detoxify her body, every single day!
The last meal of the day
She ends her day with a glass full of milk, before hitting the sack.
