Independence Day Special: From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra; Bollywood celebs with a military background

As the nation celebrates its 73 years of Independence today, here is a list of celebrities in Bollywood who have a Military background. Have a look!
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: August 15, 2020 11:02 am
  • 1 / 11
    Here's a list of B-town celebs who have a military background

    While the B-town celebs have made the nation proud with their sincere contribution to the Hindi film industry, it's more than this that we are grateful to these celebs. From Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Anushka Sharma’s parents have contributed for the security of our nation. A quick fact for the unversed, the President of India is the ceremonial commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the country and the Supreme Command vests in the President. The relation between Bollywood and Armed forces has been depicted several times on the silver screen, with movies such as The Ghazi Attack, Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, URI: The Surgical Strike, Aiyaary and many more. A disciplined lifestyle and a bold nature are what these celebs have got because of their army background. On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi. On this very day, India achieved independence after many years of struggle. It terminated to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from British ruled India. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad. Today, the entire nation celebrates its 73 years of Independence. On this note, Bollywood has a big squad of actors and actresses who belong to a military background. We bring you the list of talented B-town celebs with fierce fauji kids we are glad they belong to an army background.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma’s father, Ajay Kumar, was a Major in the Indian Army. Anushka did her schooling from Army School Bengaluru.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Lara Dutta

    Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta also has an army connection. Her father L K Dutta is a retired Wing Commander. Her elder sister Sabrina also serves the Indian Air Force.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Preity Zinta

    The dimpled beauty of Bollywood, Preity Zinta, also has an army background. Her late father, Durganand Zinta, was an administrator in the Indian armed forces. Her elder brother Deepankar is currently working as a commissioned officer in the armed forces.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Sushmita Sen

    Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen’s father Subir Sen, is a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander. Sushmita Sen did her schooling from Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi. Her defence ambience gave her confidence and made her successful today as an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Akshay Kumar

    Not many people know this but Akshay Kumar comes from an army background. However, his father left the Army to become an accountant with UNICEF. Now you know why Akshay adheres to a strict and disciplined lifestyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Neha Dhupia

    Mother of Mehr, Neha Dhupia comes from a Naval backdrop. Her dad Pradip Singh Dhupia, an Ex-Commander, served the Indian Navy for many years.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra's mom and dad both were doctors in the Army. PC's late father Dr Ashok Chopra and mom, Dr Madhu, served the Nation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Gul Panag

    Gul Panag got all the courage from her army blood. Her dad, HS Panag, is a retired Lieutenant General who served Indian armed forces

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Nimrat Kaur

    Nimrat’s father, Major Bhupinder Singh got killed by Kashmiri separatists when he was just 44. He was posted in Verinag, Kashmir. She captioned the photo as, “In the lap of love and eternal sunshine. Happy sepia days with Capt. Bhupender Singh and his Nimboo...”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Chitrangada Singh

    Her father, Col. Niranjan Singh, an ex-Indian Army officer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

