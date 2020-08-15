/
/
/
Independence Day Special: From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra; Bollywood celebs with a military background
Independence Day Special: From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra; Bollywood celebs with a military background
As the nation celebrates its 73 years of Independence today, here is a list of celebrities in Bollywood who have a Military background. Have a look!
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
14280 reads
Mumbai
Updated: August 15, 2020 11:02 am
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11