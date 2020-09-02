Advertisement
Mommy to be Anushka Sharma's endearing smile in these CANDID throwback photos will steal your heart

Anushka Sharma is one of the top stars of Bollywood. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself on her own in the industry. Today, let's take a look at some of her candid moments.
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: September 2, 2020 03:51 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Anushka Sharma's BEST candid moments

    Anushka Sharma is one of the top stars of Bollywood. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself on her own in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Rab De Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since her debut film, there has been no looking back for the actress. She has been a part of many films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, Band Baaja Baaraat, Phillauri, Sui Dhaaga, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dil Dhadakne Do and more. The stunning actress is yet to announce her next film. Anushka recently created a huge buzz after she announced that she is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli. Sharing a beautiful picture together, Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," along with a heart and praying hands emoji. Now, in an interview with RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of the IPL team he represents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli revealed that when they found out about the pregnancy, they were over the moon. Fans of the couple are beyond happy for them. Anushka is an active social media user and often shares beautiful pictures and videos. Today, let's take a look at some of her candid moments.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 10
    Throwback

    The Pari actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this throwback snap.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 10
    Her smile!

    She has got a beautiful smile.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 10
    Beauty personified

    The actress looks so much like her mother in this beautiful snap.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 10
    At its candid best

    Dressed in a floral print cutout shoulder top with powder blue striped culottes, Anushka is looking pretty.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 10
    Promotional look

    Anushka's promotional looks for Phillauri were on point. For one of the promotional events, Anushka showed how to pull off an all-black look and looked stunning.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 7 / 10
    Happy girls are the prettiest

    She was all smiles as she interacted with the media at the event.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 8 / 10
    Love this look

    Do you think this hairstyle suits Anushka Sharma?

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 9 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    Her smile will make your heart beat faster.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 10 / 10
    Stunner

    For an event, Anushka wore a black strapless midi dress which had bold floral print on it. She paired her look with grey strappy heels and looked fabulous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

