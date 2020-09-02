Mommy to be Anushka Sharma's endearing smile in these CANDID throwback photos will steal your heart

1 / 10

Anushka Sharma's BEST candid moments

Anushka Sharma is one of the top stars of Bollywood. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself on her own in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Rab De Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since her debut film, there has been no looking back for the actress. She has been a part of many films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, PK, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, Band Baaja Baaraat, Phillauri, Sui Dhaaga, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dil Dhadakne Do and more. The stunning actress is yet to announce her next film. Anushka recently created a huge buzz after she announced that she is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli. Sharing a beautiful picture together, Anushka wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," along with a heart and praying hands emoji. Now, in an interview with RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of the IPL team he represents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli revealed that when they found out about the pregnancy, they were over the moon. Fans of the couple are beyond happy for them. Anushka is an active social media user and often shares beautiful pictures and videos. Today, let's take a look at some of her candid moments.

Photo Credit : APH Images