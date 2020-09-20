MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump to Parth Samthaan's pic with Erica Fernandes and others

1 / 13

Take a look at the most liked pictures of the week

A lot happened this week in the industry that created a huge buzz on social media. From Bollywood celebrities wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and others attending Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday party in style to Sanaya Irani celebrating her birthday, many celebrities took the internet by storm. Starting with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday bash, Bebo and others graced the bash. Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. On the other hand, Sanaya Irani had a blast as she celebrated her birthday with her close pals. Sahil Anand who plays the role of Anupam in Kasautii Zindagii Kay shared pictures with his co-stars. When it comes to South, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya resumed shooting for their upcoming film Love Story. Speaking of all that, take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram