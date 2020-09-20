Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump to Parth Samthaan's pic with Erica Fernandes and others

From Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump to Alia Bhatt's no makeup pic, take a look at the most liked pictures of the week.
114729 reads Mumbai Updated: September 20, 2020 09:00 am
  • 1 / 13
    Take a look at the most liked pictures of the week

    Take a look at the most liked pictures of the week

    A lot happened this week in the industry that created a huge buzz on social media. From Bollywood celebrities wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and others attending Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday party in style to Sanaya Irani celebrating her birthday, many celebrities took the internet by storm. Starting with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday bash, Bebo and others graced the bash. Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. On the other hand, Sanaya Irani had a blast as she celebrated her birthday with her close pals. Sahil Anand who plays the role of Anupam in Kasautii Zindagii Kay shared pictures with his co-stars. When it comes to South, Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya resumed shooting for their upcoming film Love Story. Speaking of all that, take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    The Kapoor family

    The Kapoor family

    The Kapoor family made sure to make Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday a memorable one. Her party was graced by Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others.

    Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

    Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

    This pic of Alia and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt is one beautiful looking actress in Bollywood. She is super active on social media. From sharing cute pictures with cats to stunning photos, Alia Bhatt's social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans. She often shares her no makeup pictures on Instagram. Looking at this throwback zero makeup look of the actress, all we can say is she really takes good care of her skin.

    Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

    Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif

    Both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have an impeccable sense of style. Who do you think pulled off this Sabyasachi belt saree better?

    Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone/Katrina Kaif Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara is looking beautiful as ever in this throwback pic.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka captioned this pic as, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is?" Virat commented on the same saying, "My whole world in one frame."

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Parth Samthaan and others

    Parth Samthaan and others

    This pic proves that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars share a great bond with each other.

    Photo Credit : Sahil Anand Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh

    Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh

    Arjun and Reem recently collaborated for the music video of the song Ishq Tanha.

    Photo Credit : Reem Shaikh Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani

    Sanaya Irani recently turned a year older. Mohit Sehgal shared this picture to wish his beautiful wife.

    Photo Credit : Sanaya Irani Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya

    Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya

    Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya were spotted on the sets of Sekhar Kammula's Love Story.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 12 / 13
    Kamal Haasan, Akshara Haasan and Shruti Haasan

    Kamal Haasan, Akshara Haasan and Shruti Haasan

    This picture of Kamal Haasan with his daughters Akshara and Shruti is too cute.

    Photo Credit : Akshara Haasan Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni

    Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni

    Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni resumed shooting for their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor.

    Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram

