MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma’s traditional look in peach to Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, here’s a recap of the week

Check out the most liked pictures of this week from Instagram!

From Anushka Sharma’s pretentious candid in a peachy traditional look to with a piece of enormous silverware jewellery to Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the week surely was jam-packed with happening events. The week witnessed Bollywood’s very own Nawab, Saif Ali Khan hitting half-century as he turned 50. The social media was filled with birthday wishes for the handsome man and the best among them all came from none other than his better half, Kareena Kapoor. The lead lady of Saif Ali Khan’s life prepared a video for his birthday that included 50 pictures of his life’s most precious moments. Other than this, Ganesh Chaturthi has dwelled as an integral part of their festive life over the years from Bollywood stars to television artists to many people across the globe. Bollywood was in a full mood with the preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi. While now that the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of jubilant festive months ahead, including Dusshera, Navratri, Dhanteras, Diwali and more. There’s certainly a lot in line for you and we ease it up a bit by throwing some outfit inspiration of Sadak 2 star Alia Bhatt’s to know to get an idea of how you could make it stylish this Diwali. Let’s have a look at what were the most liked pictures of this week and for which picture.

Photo Credit : Instagram