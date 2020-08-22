Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Anushka Sharma
/
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma’s traditional look in peach to Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, here’s a recap of the week

MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma’s traditional look in peach to Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, here’s a recap of the week

With so much to catch up in the world and not being able to keep up with your favourite star’s, we make it easier for you. Take a look at the most liked pictures of the week.
8863 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Check out the most liked pictures of this week from Instagram!

    Check out the most liked pictures of this week from Instagram!

    From Anushka Sharma’s pretentious candid in a peachy traditional look to with a piece of enormous silverware jewellery to Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the week surely was jam-packed with happening events. The week witnessed Bollywood’s very own Nawab, Saif Ali Khan hitting half-century as he turned 50. The social media was filled with birthday wishes for the handsome man and the best among them all came from none other than his better half, Kareena Kapoor. The lead lady of Saif Ali Khan’s life prepared a video for his birthday that included 50 pictures of his life’s most precious moments. Other than this, Ganesh Chaturthi has dwelled as an integral part of their festive life over the years from Bollywood stars to television artists to many people across the globe. Bollywood was in a full mood with the preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi. While now that the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of jubilant festive months ahead, including Dusshera, Navratri, Dhanteras, Diwali and more. There’s certainly a lot in line for you and we ease it up a bit by throwing some outfit inspiration of Sadak 2 star Alia Bhatt’s to know to get an idea of how you could make it stylish this Diwali. Let’s have a look at what were the most liked pictures of this week and for which picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Saif Ali Khan turning 50

    Saif Ali Khan turning 50

    As the actor turned a year wiser and older, he celebrated the occasion with an intimate affair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    The most shared of the week

    The most shared of the week

    Being an inspiration as always, Deepika in her sporty avatar gathered most shared picture on Instagram

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Like Papa, like daughter

    Like Papa, like daughter

    The twinning expression had a winning effect on the internet for this father-daughter pair. Also happens to be the liked picture!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Diwali suggestion

    Diwali suggestion

    With Diwali not being too far, we give you some outfit inspiration with Alia Bhatt’s all-black lehenga.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Anushka reflecting ethnicity

    Anushka reflecting ethnicity

    Virat’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma chose a peach outfit and posed for a not so candid picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement