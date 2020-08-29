MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's baby news to Ankita Lokhande's pic with her mom; A recap of the week

1 / 9

Take a look at the most liked pictures of the week

A lot happened in the entertainment industry this week. From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pregnancy announcement to stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, this week was full of surprises and more. Starting with one of the big news of the week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child. The power couple shared the pregnancy news and soon, it took the internet by storm. Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal and others congratulated the couple on the good news. On the other hand, Punit Pathak who is a noted choreographer and has been a part of films like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh. He shared a series of pictures from their engagement on social media. Ankita Lokhande who is currently one of the most talked about celebrities shared pictures with her mother as they performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. Speaking of that, here's a list of the most liked pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram