MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's baby news to Ankita Lokhande's pic with her mom; A recap of the week
From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pregnancy announcement to stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and more, this week was full of surprises and more. Take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.
Pinkvilla Desk
Updated: August 29, 2020 04:29 pm
1 / 9
Take a look at the most liked pictures of the week
A lot happened in the entertainment industry this week. From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pregnancy announcement to stars celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, this week was full of surprises and more. Starting with one of the big news of the week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child. The power couple shared the pregnancy news and soon, it took the internet by storm. Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Shraddha Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal and others congratulated the couple on the good news. On the other hand, Punit Pathak who is a noted choreographer and has been a part of films like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh. He shared a series of pictures from their engagement on social media. Ankita Lokhande who is currently one of the most talked about celebrities shared pictures with her mother as they performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. Speaking of that, here's a list of the most liked pictures of this week.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka and Virat recently took the internet by storm by announcing that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared a beautiful picture in which Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "And then, we were three. Arriving Jan 2021."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Katrina Kaif
The Bharat actress shared a picture of herself and captioned it as, "When it rains, I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rian. - Anonymous."
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
Kiara Advani
Kiara looks drop-dead gorgeous in this throwback snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 9
Bhumi Pednekar
The actress made jaws drop when she wore a beautiful sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra during Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 9
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita shared a series of pictures with her mother as they performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The mother and daughter duo looks beyond cute in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Punit Pathak
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit Pathak got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Nithiin and Shalini
Shalini shared a selfie with Nithiin that is simply too beautiful for words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Ram Charan's family picture
Ram Charan shared a family picture as he wished everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi and wished his dad Chiranjeevi a very happy Birthday.
Photo Credit : Instagram