MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's THROWBACK pic to Shehnaaz Gill's cool pose; A recap of the week
A lot happened this week in the industry that caught our attention. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's throwback pic to Sidharth Shukla flaunting his new hairstyle, check out the most liked pictures of the week.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: September 12, 2020 05:33 pm
A look at the most liked pictures of the week
A lot happened this week in the industry that caught our attention. From Tara Sutaria spilling beans about her relationship with Aadar Jain and calling it magical to Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts yet again with her beautiful pictures and Katrina Kaif giving major fashion goals, many celebrities set the internet on fire. Starting with Tara, she is one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. Though she is only two films old, Tara has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Her love life has been creating a huge buzz for quite some time now. Tara confirmed dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain by sharing an adorable picture on his birthday. The same took the internet by storm. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying a great popularity post Bigg Boss 13. From starring in music videos to commercials and more, Shehnaaz is one of the most talked about celebrities. She is very active on social media and every picture shared by the actress manages to steal the heart. When it comes to South, V star Sudheer Babu made a casual appearance in the city. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of this week.
Tara Sutaria
The actress' alluring snap will make you fall in love with her.
Kiara Advani
The Good Newwz actress definitely knows how to slay. She is one of the stylish divas of Bollywood who can pull off any outfit with ease and perfection.
Katrina Kaif
The Phone Bhoot star shows how to ace the white look during vacation.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika's makeup look deserves all the high points.
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a great fan following on social media. She recently shared this picture and all we can say is, we are in awe of her killer pose!
Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and birthday girl Aditi Sharma happily posed for a pretty picture at her birthday bash.
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla is one handsome guy. The actor stepped out in the city but what caught our attention was Sidharth's new hairstyle which he happily flaunted while flashing his smile at the paparazzi.
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha shows how to slay in white.
Sudheer Babu
Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu was papped by the shutterbugs. He made a casual appearance in purple and black stripped T-shirt paired with a pair of beige pants.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi's smile in this picture is too beautiful to describe in words.
