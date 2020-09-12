MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's THROWBACK pic to Shehnaaz Gill's cool pose; A recap of the week

1 / 11

A look at the most liked pictures of the week

A lot happened this week in the industry that caught our attention. From Tara Sutaria spilling beans about her relationship with Aadar Jain and calling it magical to Shehnaaz Gill winning hearts yet again with her beautiful pictures and Katrina Kaif giving major fashion goals, many celebrities set the internet on fire. Starting with Tara, she is one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. Though she is only two films old, Tara has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Her love life has been creating a huge buzz for quite some time now. Tara confirmed dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain by sharing an adorable picture on his birthday. The same took the internet by storm. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is enjoying a great popularity post Bigg Boss 13. From starring in music videos to commercials and more, Shehnaaz is one of the most talked about celebrities. She is very active on social media and every picture shared by the actress manages to steal the heart. When it comes to South, V star Sudheer Babu made a casual appearance in the city. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram