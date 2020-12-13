/
/
/
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's throwback snap to Surbhi Chandna's foodie side; A recap of the week
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's throwback snap to Surbhi Chandna's foodie side; A recap of the week
From Virushka's throwback snap to Niharika Konidela and Chaintanya JV's fist picture post wedding, take a look at most liked pictures of the week.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
21666 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 13, 2020 09:04 am
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12