MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's throwback snap to Surbhi Chandna's foodie side; A recap of the week

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

This week has been full of entertainment. From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 3rd wedding anniversary, Niharika Konidela to Chaitanya JV's grand wedding, a lot happened this week. Starting with Bollywood's IT couple Anushka and Virat, the couple completed 3 years of marital bliss. Kohli shared a unseen picture of his beautiful wife from their wedding album and simply captioned it as, "3 years and onto a lifetime together." The Pari actress, on the other hand, shared a candid picture and wrote, "3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us. Miss you." Cute, isn't it? The couple is relationship goals. On the other side, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple's wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media. Speaking of that, here's a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram