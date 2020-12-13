Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's throwback snap to Surbhi Chandna's foodie side; A recap of the week

From Virushka's throwback snap to Niharika Konidela and Chaintanya JV's fist picture post wedding, take a look at most liked pictures of the week.
21666 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2020 09:04 am
  • 1 / 12
    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    This week has been full of entertainment. From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 3rd wedding anniversary, Niharika Konidela to Chaitanya JV's grand wedding, a lot happened this week. Starting with Bollywood's IT couple Anushka and Virat, the couple completed 3 years of marital bliss. Kohli shared a unseen picture of his beautiful wife from their wedding album and simply captioned it as, "3 years and onto a lifetime together." The Pari actress, on the other hand, shared a candid picture and wrote, "3 years of us and very soon, 3 of us. Miss you." Cute, isn't it? The couple is relationship goals. On the other side, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple's wedding pictures and videos went viral on social media. Speaking of that, here's a look at the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The actress' beauty in this throwback picture will definitely leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Tara Sutaria Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha is always at the top of her game when it comes to fashion. The actress shows how to nail the denim on denim look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 12
    Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

    Anushka and Katrina share a great bond with each other. This picture of the duo from Zero's promotional event will make you wish they reunite for a film again.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

    This pic of the beautiful couple is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    Virushka's throwback moment is beyond adorable. Virat's goofy expression steals the attention.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Nora Fatehi

    Nora's casual look is on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 12
    Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV

    The first picture of the newlyweds is all about love and laughter.

    Photo Credit : Kalyan Dhev

  • 9 / 12
    Niharika Konidela

    This picture was captioned as, "Brides in real life VS on Instagram @niharikakonidela caught in a candid moment!"

    Photo Credit : Sandy Artist Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Utkarsh Gupta, Parag Tyagi, Sharad Malhotra

    This throwback picture of the actors will steal your heart.

    Photo Credit : Utkarsh Gupta Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi is a big time foodie and this picture proves it.

    Photo Credit : Surbhi Chandna Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

    Ankita shared throwback pictures from her vacation and captioned it as, "Wapas chale kya????? @jainvick #itsdecember #winterbaby #jaanahai #snowfall."

    Photo Credit : Ankita Lokhande Instagram