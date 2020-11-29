/
/
/
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma's snap to newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor's candid pic; Recap of the week
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma's snap to newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor's candid pic; Recap of the week
From Anushka Sharma's photo, Samantha Akkineni's vacation pictures to Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's candid snap, check out the most liked pictures of the week.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
15757 reads
Mumbai
Updated: November 29, 2020 09:00 am
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12