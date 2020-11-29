MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma's snap to newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor's candid pic; Recap of the week

1 / 12

Check out the most liked pictures of the week

This week was full of entertainment and surprises. From Anushka Sharma stepping out for work to Shaheer Sheikh surprising his fans by announcing that he is now a married man, Samantha Akkineni's vacation pictures to Kangana Ranaut's picture with Sanjay Dutt, a lot has happened this week. Starting with Shaheer Sheikh, fans can't keep calm as their favourite actor is now married. Shaheer and Ruchikaa had a court marriage. In an interview with Times of India, Shaheer opened up about his relationship with his beautiful wife and said that they are friends first. He further added that with her he can be himself. "I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her," added Shaheer. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt as she went to check on his health when she got to know that he was staying in the same hotel as her. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani