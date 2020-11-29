Advertisement
MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma's snap to newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor's candid pic; Recap of the week

From Anushka Sharma's photo, Samantha Akkineni's vacation pictures to Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's candid snap, check out the most liked pictures of the week.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: November 29, 2020 09:00 am
  • 1 / 12
    Check out the most liked pictures of the week

    This week was full of entertainment and surprises. From Anushka Sharma stepping out for work to Shaheer Sheikh surprising his fans by announcing that he is now a married man, Samantha Akkineni's vacation pictures to Kangana Ranaut's picture with Sanjay Dutt, a lot has happened this week. Starting with Shaheer Sheikh, fans can't keep calm as their favourite actor is now married. Shaheer and Ruchikaa had a court marriage. In an interview with Times of India, Shaheer opened up about his relationship with his beautiful wife and said that they are friends first. He further added that with her he can be himself. "I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her," added Shaheer. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo with Sanjay Dutt as she went to check on his health when she got to know that he was staying in the same hotel as her. Having said that, check out the most liked pictures of the week.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 12
    Kiara Advani

    Dressed in a gold sequin saree by Manish Malhotra, Kiara is looking drop-dead gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Parineeti Chopra

    Celebrity makeup and hair stylist Arti Nayar shared this picture and wrote, "A good highlight can take a minimal makeup look and immediately add a luminous glow when done right! When keeping things simple just add a dab on your cheekbones for instant transformation. #MakeupByArtiNayar."

    Photo Credit : Arti Nayar Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Nora Fatehi

    Nora's airport looks are always on point. Throwback to the time when she was spotted with a Louis Vuitton bag which costs more than 3 Lakhs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 12
    Ananya Panday

    We are crushing over this Louis Vuitton purse.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Anushka Sharma

    The gorgeous actress who is expecting her first child with Virat Kohli was snapped while stepping out of her vanity van. She looked pretty in a yellow mini dress and white sneakers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 12
    Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut

    Kangana Ranaut shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health."

    Photo Credit : Kangana Ranaut Twitter

  • 8 / 12
    Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami

    Throwback to the time when Sanaya, Mohit Sehgal, Neeraj Khemka and Drashti Dhami enjoyed a date night on Valentine's Day.

    Photo Credit : Sanaya Irani Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor

    How adorable is this candid snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Ruchikaa Kapoor Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Akhil Akkineni and Rana Daggubati

    Throwback to the time when Akhil and Rana travelled New Jersey together.

    Photo Credit : Akhil Akkineni Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha who is vacationing in the Maldives took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a bikini.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

    Their pictures will make you go on a vacay.

    Photo Credit : Samantha Akkineni Instagram