MOST LIKED: Anushka Sharma's vacay pic to Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's newborn boy; A recap of the week

This week was no different than last week as celebs made public appearances. Speaking of that, let's take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.
    Most liked pictures of the week

    Celebrities get spotted in the city nowadays. While many are papped cycling or post salon sessions, some have resumed shooting. This week was no different than last week as celebs made public appearances. From Taapsee Pannu getting papped post a salon session to Taimur Ali Khan accompanying mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, fans got a glimpse of many celebs after a long time. Several celebs who are very active on social media shared stunning pictures that created a huge buzz. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child, a baby boy. For the uninitiated, Hardik and Natasa got hitched during the lockdown. The couple's wedding came as a surprise. On the other hand, in the South, Nithiin and Shalini's wedding created a huge buzz. The couple's inside wedding pictures have been taking the internet by storm. Speaking of that, let's take a look at the most liked pictures of this week.

    Karishma Tanna

    For the unversed, Karishma Tanna was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karishma defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the finals to emerge as the ultimate winner of the show.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was accompanied by Taimur Ali Khan as the duo visited Karisma Kapoor's residence. While Bebo stunned in a floral dress, Tim looked beyond cute in an orange T-shirt and denim.

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy. Isn't this photo just too cute to handle?

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma is one active social media user. The actress shared a beautiful throwback vacay pic.

    Deepika Padukone

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this click. What do you have to say?

    Nithiin and Shalini

    Nithiin and Shalini got married at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Their inside wedding pictures created a storm on the internet.

