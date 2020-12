1 / 6

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's social media posts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The couple met during the shooting of a commercial ad in 2013. It was friendship that turned into love for the couple. They got married in 2017 and have been giving major relationship goals to fans and followers. As many know, Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement few months back by sharing a beautiful picture where Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump. They simply captioned the picture as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." The couple's Instagram pregnancy post instantly went viral on social media. During an interview for cricket team Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat opened up about Anushka's pregnancy and also addressed the overwhelming response of their fans on the big news. "It is an incredible feeling," said Kohli. He mentioned that they were over the moon when they found out. He also added that when they announced, the kind of love that was showered on them was amazing. He further added that they are looking forward to the third member joining the clan." Post the pregnancy announcement, Virat and Anushka have made headlines multiple times and today, let's take a look at it.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram