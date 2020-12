1 / 8

Anushka Sharma in a pantsuit

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. The actress is grabbing a lot of attention as she is expecting her first child with hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli. She has been making many appearances in the city and also keeping fans entertained through her social media. Going by her many appearances and Instagram posts, Anushka's maternity style is on point. From donning maxi dresses, traditional dresses to a jumpsuit, Anushka is acing the pregnancy style game and giving inspiration to look stylish for all the moms-to-be out there. As many already know, Anushka is one of the most fashionable stars. Her style is all about comfort and she pulls off every outfit with ease and confidence. Over the years, she has experimented a lot and proved she is a fashionista. A particular outfit that has always been a part of her wardrobe is a jumpsuit. She has donned a jumpsuit multiple times and showed fans how to look effortlessly cool in it. Speaking of that, here are some of her best looks in jumpsuits.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani/Allia Al Rufai Instagram