Virushka's unmissable snaps

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently returned back to the bay. They celebrated their New Year in Switzerland. Virat and Anushka shared a series of pictures from their vacay giving us an insight into their New Year celebrations. Going by the photos shared by the couple, they enjoyed it to the fullest. The couple also bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Virushka, as their fans lovingly call them, always give us relationship goals. Time and again, they keep sharing their lovey-dovey snaps on Instagram making us root for them. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in Italy. Virushka never shy away from speaking about each other in public. Anushka once mentioned that she's married to the greatest man in the world. Also, Virat had revealed that Anushka has been the biggest motivation for him. As the couple continues to give us relationship goals, check out when they turned photographer for each other.

Photo Credit : Instagram