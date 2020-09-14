Advertisement
PHOTOS: All the times Anushka Sharma set the internet on fire with her breathtaking red carpet looks

Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma is one of the most stylish stars of Bollywood. Here are few red carpet looks of the actress that will convince you that she has a great taste in fashion.
640612 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 05:58 am
  • 1 / 10
    A look at Anushka Sharma's BEST red carpet looks

    Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. The actress made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and since then, she has been winning hearts with her powerful performances in films. Right from PK, Sui Dhaaga, Pari, Philauri, Band Baaja Baarat, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more, Anushka has proved her versatility as an actor. A few days ago, Anushka and Virat Kohli took the internet by storm by announcing that they are expecting their first child. Also recently, she shared a beautiful picture of herself flaunting her baby bump which went viral within seconds. The actress' social media posts often take the internet by storm. Going by her posts, the actress' maternity style is definitely on point. Anyone who has been following her knows that she is one of the most stylish actresses in B-town. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying a traditional avatar like no other, Anushka's style game is always up to the mark. Her red carpet appearances never fail to impress. She is the queen of red carpet and has served many stylish looks over the years. Speaking of that, here are few red carpet looks of the actress that will convince you that she has a great taste in fashion.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Nailed it!

    For the Femina Beauty Awards 2020, Anushka Sharma stunned in a metallic outfit. She wore a pair of black earrings and did her hair into a neat bun. The actress' makeup was on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Drop-dead gorgeous

    For an event in the city, Anushka wore a ruffled shimmery crop top and black pants. She looks every bit of gorgeous. The actress' hair and makeup was on point as always.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Stunner

    Anushka proved that she is a stunner as she opted for an unconventional look by Anamika Khanna.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 10
    Elegance personified

    For Lux Golden Rose Awards, Anushka donned a long slit skirt and teamed it up with a black crop top.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 10
    Dressed to kill

    She sported a thigh-high slit gown by designer Marmar Halim and looked fabulous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    Lady in white

    Anushka shows to look ravishing in a white outfit. Dressed in an white off-shoulder dress, Anushka made jaws drop and looked beyond beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Can't take our eyes off her

    She looked every bit of a diva in a silver gown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Boss lady

    For an event, Anushka wore a plaid jumpsuit and layered it with a matching jacket. She also put on a white shirt and a tie under the jumpsuit and wore black boots. The actress' hair and makeup were perfectly done.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Slaying it!

    She definitely knows how to slay. At GQ Style Awards, Anushka wore a three piece set from Dice Kayek which included a shirt, a blazer and a pair of pants. She carried off this look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

