PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dream home in Mumbai deserves all your attention

1 / 8

Inside photos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stunning apartment in Mumbai

Coronavirus has left the entire country shut indoors only for our own betterment and our favourite celebrities are using this time like never before to know their near and dear ones even better at home. Several celebs have opened doors but only of entertainment for their fans on various social media platforms. One of our favourites being Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Along with their entertainment, they have been doing their duties as citizens too, recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the nation to put light lamps, torches, and diyas together on 5 April to demonstrate their help in eradicating the darkness the coronavirus has brought to the earth. To express their support, several Bollywood stars were seen standing in solidarity with the 9 Baje 9 minute initiative, where people were supposed to turn off all the lights in their homes and come to their balconies with a lamp, diya or a torch. Anushka took to Instagram and captioned her image as, “I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain.” Anushka Sharma recently shared a video of herself cheering her husband like a crazy fan of the cricketer as she is sure he misses his time on the field immediately breaking the internet yet again. One of the most loved celeb couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma too, who fought all odds and criticism and are now happily married. They are successful in their respective fields and give us major couple goals all the time. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry. The star couple always amazes us with their beautiful holiday pictures. Virat recently shared how both of them have the same interest when it comes to adventure and food in an interview. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish reception ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai. Their social media is nothing less than couple goals which are supported by their numerous vacation pictures, photos with their pets and of course! their fashion statements, which is always on point whether it's their airport look or any B-Town event. Another noticeable thing is their luxurious home worth more than 30 crores in Mumbai. Check out these stunning pictures of the celeb couple's home.

Photo Credit : Instagram