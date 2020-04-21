/
/
/
PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dream home in Mumbai deserves all your attention
PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's dream home in Mumbai deserves all your attention
Check out these stunning pictures which take you inside the house of one of the country's most loved celebrity couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2172 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 21, 2020 07:30 am
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8
Comments
half of these photos aren't even of their house
Add new comment