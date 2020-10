1 / 7

Anushka Sharma's stunning looks in pink outfits

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular stars of Bollywood. The beautiful actress is expecting her first child with hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka often shares her pictures flaunting her pregnancy glow and baby bump. Going by her social media posts post pregnancy announcement, Anushka Sharma's maternity style is on point. From wearing beautiful dresses to dungaree, Anushka's maternity style is impressive. The Pari actress is known to have an impeccable sense of style. From red carpet to promotional events, Anushka has worn some really pretty and ravishing outfits and proved that she is a fashionable star. The actress' airport looks grab attention as well. Also, there's no doubt that she can pull off any outfit with ease. Time and again, Anushka has proved that she looks great in every colour. Talking about pink, in particular, over the years, Anushka has worn stunning outfits in pink. From sarees to pantsuits and more, one can definitely take cues from the actress on how to pull off a pink outfit. Having said that, take a look at times she slayed in pink outfits.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani