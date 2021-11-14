PHOTOS of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli that prove they are animal lovers

1 / 5

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli are animal lovers

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most prominent celebrity couples in the country. Fans of the duo know that they are massive animal lovers. Having a nurturing and affectionate bond in one’s life is surely a blessing and power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli love to enjoy such a pure bond with adorable furry pets. Both Anushka and Virat are ardent animal lovers and their social media is a testimony to it. The celebrity couple is often spotted leaving their fan army in awe with their adorable social media posts featuring dogs. Be it near home or while the couple is away for vacation, the couple cannot control themselves to shower love on animals. From cuddles to contagious smiles, their social media has a slew of photographs that has aptly captured their animal-loving nature. Hence, here we have curated a few unmissable photos of the two with furry companions.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram