PHOTOS: When Anushka Sharma carried a Louis Vuitton pochette bag worth Rs 2 Lakhs to the airport

Check out Anushka's chic throwback airport look

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress donned the producer's hat with the thriller film NH10 and owns a production house with her brother. The actress is also extremely witty and her sense of humour is highly praiseworthy! If you are an Anushka Sharma fan, you'd surely know how the actress bowls over everyone with her smart, quick and hilarious replies at times which leaves us in awe of the star! She is also extremely gorgeous and owns a great sense of style. The diva is one hell of a stunner. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. The actress is also active on social media and keeps posting some endearing pictures from her best moments. Meanwhile, on the work front, post the debacle of Zero, Anushka Sharma has been on a break from films. Calling it a conscious decision the actress stated that it was a much-needed break for her after working round the clock for a year in 2018. “I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back,” she was quoted saying. Anushka Sharma is known time and again to flaunt her retail buys at the airport and this Louis Vuitton pochette bag is no different. Retailed at around Rs 1.8 lakhs this mini monogrammed bag is the trendiest accessory of the season. Check out her photos!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani