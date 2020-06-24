/
PHOTOS: When Anushka Sharma's EXPENSIVE Chanel bag nearly worth Rs 3 Lakh stole the show at the airport
Anushka Sharma's home production titled Bulbbul has released and is one of the most hyped films currently. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time she teamed up her all-orange airport look with a Chanel Deauville Canvas Tote price worth Rs. 2,89,256.
Ekta Varma
Published: June 24, 2020
When Anushka Sharma rocked her airport look with ease
Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! The actress donned the producer's hat a few years back and owns a production house with her brother. Talking about her involvement with the project in the capacity of a producer, Sharma revealed in an interview that she remains involved right from the ideation stage till the final product. “Sometimes, I’m physically unavailable because of doing so many other things at the same time. I’m involved nevertheless from the beginning to the end.” Recently, her home production shows Paatal Lok did brilliantly well and garnered a lot of love from the audiences. Now, her home production released a new film titled Bulbbul. Bulbbul is a supernatural period horror about a child bride who grows up to be an enigmatic woman presiding over her household, harbouring a painful past as supernatural murders of men plague her village. The movie stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam. Saree looks to pantsuits, a dreamy gown at the red carpet or a casual outing with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, the actress pulls off every look with confidence and elegance. The actress is also often spotted at the airport and she leaves people stunned with her chic and stylish looks. Speaking of which, here's taking you down a memory lane. Anushka Sharma is known time and again to flaunt her retail buys at the airport. A couple of years ago, she looked gorgeous as she turned up at the airport in a head to toe orange outfit. However, what stole the show was her fabulous black Chanel handbag. Read on for more details and check out photos!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
The perfectly styled bag
Sharma's Chanel Deauville Canvas Tote price is worth Rs. 2,89,256.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Fashionista on point
The actress wore an orange top which she paired with matching flared pants.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Nailing the airport look
She had her hair tied into a ponytail and big loops aced her look. Overall, she kept it simple yet nailed the airport look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Boss lady
Anushka dons many hats and does it all effectively. From an actor, producer to being an entrepreneur, she pulls it all with ease!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Off to Delhi for promotions
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport as she left for the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Zero'.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Beautiful as ever
She looks gorgeous as ever in this candid pic.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
