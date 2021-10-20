Refresh your wardrobe Anushka Sharma style for Karva Chauth 2021

If one talks about the millennial ethnic trend, attributes like bold, unconventional and individualism often seem to be attached with them. Speaking of which, Anushka Sharma is one star who has caused major waves in our hearts when it comes to her traditional sartorial choices. Onscreen, Anushka Sharma has made a name for herself with her trailblazing choices and off the screen, she is known for her parlance of elevated essentials. The Sui Dhaaga star’s aesthetic finds expression in ethnic Indian wear looks that only accentuate, but never overwhelm. Nonchalant neutrals serve as her sworn go-tos, from breezy kurta sets to lightweight anarkalis. Now, as Karva Chauth 2021 is just around the corner, every woman out there will be on a hunt to bring out their best traditional game into play. Amid this, here we have curated a few instances when Anushka slayed in ethics like no other. From sarees to anarkali suit, here’s Anushka Sharma’s ethnic style file that will help you amp up your traditional game this Karva Chauth 2021.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Karva Chauth is known as the day when all women dress up in red classic sarees to take part in the holy rituals. Now, what better option than this red velvet number of Anushka Sharma. With a sleek bun-hairdo, the diva finished her look with heavy statement jewellery.
On Karva Chauth 2019, Anushka Sharma opted for a statement red floral saree. With jhumkas and red bangles completing her look, Anushka can be seen sharing a contagious smile alongside husband Virat Kohli in the photo.
Here, Anushka Sharma has donned a simple white anarkali suit. To note, this is also one of her maternity fashion looks. All mommies-to-be should take cues from this look of the actor to be at their best ethnic game while opting for a simple approach.
In this photo, Anushka Sharma has donned a stunning floral lehenga which is matched with heavy statement jewellery.
Anushka Sharma left the fashion police stunned with her beauty and grace in this floral Sabyasachi saree. She accessorised her look with a stunning pair of jhumkas.