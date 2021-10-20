Refresh your wardrobe Anushka Sharma style for Karva Chauth 2021

1 / 6

Anushka Sharma's ethnic look book

If one talks about the millennial ethnic trend, attributes like bold, unconventional and individualism often seem to be attached with them. Speaking of which, Anushka Sharma is one star who has caused major waves in our hearts when it comes to her traditional sartorial choices. Onscreen, Anushka Sharma has made a name for herself with her trailblazing choices and off the screen, she is known for her parlance of elevated essentials. The Sui Dhaaga star’s aesthetic finds expression in ethnic Indian wear looks that only accentuate, but never overwhelm. Nonchalant neutrals serve as her sworn go-tos, from breezy kurta sets to lightweight anarkalis. Now, as Karva Chauth 2021 is just around the corner, every woman out there will be on a hunt to bring out their best traditional game into play. Amid this, here we have curated a few instances when Anushka slayed in ethics like no other. From sarees to anarkali suit, here’s Anushka Sharma’s ethnic style file that will help you amp up your traditional game this Karva Chauth 2021.

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram