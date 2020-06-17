Reminiscing Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's picture perfect moments together; See Photos

1 / 11

SRK and Anushka's throwback moments

Anushka Sharma made her big-screen debut opposite the megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Ever since the couple has been seen together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero. Apart from terrific on-screen chemistry, the stars also share a fabulous off-screen camaraderie. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo in Anushka and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Their equation over the years has only gotten better and their bond and friendship stronger. Talking about it, Anushka said in an interview, “I think Shah Rukh is somebody who I value a lot in my life. He has been extremely kind to me with my very first film. I think as a person he has also changed over the years. I feel my relationship with him has changed because now I’m more comfortable with him in talking to him. I can have a conversation with him,” she said. The actor says as a debutante she would be “too scared” to talk to Shah Rukh. “Anything I wanted to tell him, I’d feel (it is) so unimportant. ‘Why would I share that with him?’ Now I’m so much more comfortable,” she says. The actors have often displayed their amazing bond of friendship on many occasions. They also appeared together in Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan's celebrity chat show together. On that note, here's reminiscing Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's picture perfect moments together!

Photo Credit : Instagram