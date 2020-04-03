/
Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Virat and Anushka: Check out how our celeb couples are spending time amid lockdown
While lockdown has made us all caught up in our homes, it is indeed a great time for couples to spend quality time together. Find out how celeb couples from the industry are spending their time amid lockdown!
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: April 3, 2020 07:23 pm
Celebrity couples' quality time amid quarantine period
Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. The honourable prime minister of the country has announced a lockdown in the country and has requested everyone to stay at home until in emergency cases. We also got a glimpse of how celebrities are spending their time in this period on their social media feed. We have gotten fun glimpses from the quarantine sessions of Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and many more. We also saw how star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are spending their quarantine working out together. This is a great time for couples to bond even more and spend quality time together. Many of our favourite celeb couples like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been sharing snaps from the comfort of their home on their social media feed which are truly heartwarming! From cooking together to exercising and some warm cuddles, check out how our favourite couples from the industry are spending this time amid lockdown.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Their goofy selfies are all things love. Ranveer also said in one of his Instagram stories that they are exercising together and doing several other things.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Cuddles and love
Priyanka Chopra turns Nick Jonas' lap into her pillow as they stay indoors amid Coronavirus outbreak!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya
Samantha Akkineni shared a fun pic of Naga chilling with their pet Hash during Quarantine time! Wifey Sam also prepared super cool lunch for hubby Naga and shared snaps on her Instagram story as they enjoyed lunch with wine.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
It is all about fitness for the Pandya fam!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee
Gurmeet and Debina take up the Dalgona coffee challenge!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja
Neerja actress showers hubby Anand with kisses amid the quarantine period.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor turned chef for Mira and she seems to approve!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
The star couple seems to be making the most of their time with goofy selfies, hair styling and smiles with their spet dog!.
Photo Credit : Instagram
