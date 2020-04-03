Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Virat and Anushka: Check out how our celeb couples are spending time amid lockdown

1 / 9

Celebrity couples' quality time amid quarantine period

Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. The honourable prime minister of the country has announced a lockdown in the country and has requested everyone to stay at home until in emergency cases. We also got a glimpse of how celebrities are spending their time in this period on their social media feed. We have gotten fun glimpses from the quarantine sessions of Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and many more. We also saw how star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are spending their quarantine working out together. This is a great time for couples to bond even more and spend quality time together. Many of our favourite celeb couples like Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been sharing snaps from the comfort of their home on their social media feed which are truly heartwarming! From cooking together to exercising and some warm cuddles, check out how our favourite couples from the industry are spending this time amid lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram