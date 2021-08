1 / 6

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's romantic getaway

It has been a great week for actors and actresses in Bollywood. While some are celebrating special occasions, some others are vacationing outside India. And then there are some who are working on back to back projects. This week, the paparazzi also had a busy week as several stars stepped out in the city for either dine in or meetings or for their gym sessions. From young stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan being snapped on a regular basis to Kajol being spotted on her birthday, the world of Bollywood as well as social media was buzzing. One such celebrity to grasp our attention was Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain. The latter was celebrating his birthday and did it in style on the outskirts of Mumbai with his girlfriend and friends. The photos were a treat for Tara and Aadar's fans. Speaking of birthday's, Kajol also celebrated her 47th birthday and cut a cake which the paparazzi had brought for her outside her residence. The actress who usually keeps a low profile also posed with fans and for the paparazzi on her birthday. Several others whose photos created some noise on social media included Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Photo Credit : Instagram