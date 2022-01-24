Times when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned Supermom & dad for daughter Vamika

It was in August 2020, when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made their pregnancy news official on Instagram. It seems just like yesterday when Virushka fans saw Anushka Sharma sporting an infectious smile in the black and white polka-dot attire, standing alongside an excited Virat Kohli while confirming their pregnancy in a picture-perfect moment. It was in February 2021 when the celebrity couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed daughter Vamika into their lives. Sharing an adorable photo of holding her daughter, Virushka marked Vamika’s arrival stating, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.” Ever since then, both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have turned Supermom and dad for their little girl. Take a look at it below:
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram
Recently, Vamika’s photo went viral on the internet. The incident took place at the India-South Africa match when the camera person panned the camera towards Anushka and Vamika cheering for dad Virat Kohli. The photos took social media by storm and Anushka was quick enough to release an official statement about the same.
Once Anushka Sharma thanked paps for not releasing the photos of their daughter online. She said, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media.”
When Virat Kohli left for South Africa for a cricket series, Anushka Sharma and Virat were snapped at the airport. Getting out of the team India bus, Virat requested the paparazzi to avoid clicking photos of his baby girl Vamika as Anushka was about to step out.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Protecting Vamika’s identity has been of the utmost importance for both Anushka and Virat. The celebrity couple has been very careful while sharing the photos of their daughter online. The duo always masks the face of their daughter to protect Vamika’s privacy.
Photo Credit : Virat Kohli Instagram
On the occasion of Women’s day 2021, father Virat Kohli paid a special tribute to Anushka and Virat stating, “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”