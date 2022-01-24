Times when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned Supermom & dad for daughter Vamika

1 / 6

Supermom and dad

It was in August 2020, when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made their pregnancy news official on Instagram. It seems just like yesterday when Virushka fans saw Anushka Sharma sporting an infectious smile in the black and white polka-dot attire, standing alongside an excited Virat Kohli while confirming their pregnancy in a picture-perfect moment. It was in February 2021 when the celebrity couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed daughter Vamika into their lives. Sharing an adorable photo of holding her daughter, Virushka marked Vamika’s arrival stating, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.” Ever since then, both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have turned Supermom and dad for their little girl. Take a look at it below:

Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma Instagram