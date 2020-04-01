/
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Here are UNSEEN photos from celebs' wedding
Celebrity weddings create a lot of buzz and there's no denying it! There's always a curiosity around celebrities when they announce their marriage or when they surprise us by sharing their wedding photos. Today, take a look at some of the unseen photos from your favourite stars' wedding that you might have missed.
UNSEEN photos from celebs' wedding
Celebrity weddings create a lot of buzz and there's no denying it! There's always a curiosity around celebrities when they announce their marriage or when they surprise us by sharing their wedding photos. Right from what designer outfit our celebrities are wearing to post-wedding festivities and more, B-town weddings are a big thing. Over the past five years, we saw many celebrities surprising us by getting married in a hush-hush ceremony. Starting with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, they got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on 7 July, 2015. Post that, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Virushka, as their fans call them, secretly got hitched in Italy, in 2017, in the presence of close friends and family. When asked the actress about their decision to keep the marriage a secret, Anushka told Filmfare that they wanted to keep it genuine and didn't want it to be adulterated and touched by anything. Speaking of Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja, the couple's wedding was a grand affair. Several photos and videos from her wedding created a buzz on social media. Who can ever forget the two most big weddings of Bollywood - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Several photos and videos from the stars' wedding celebrations went viral on social media. As we speak about celebrities and weddings, here's a look at some of the unseen photos from your favourite stars' wedding that you might have missed.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid and Mira's this unseen wedding photo is beyond adorable.
Too cute for words
Mira recently shared this pic and captioned it as, "Down memory lane.. It's the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one's heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration."
All things love
Shared by Mira, she captioned this beautiful snap as, "You make my world and me go round. #happy4."
Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja
Anand who is very active on social media recently treated his fans with unseen photos from his wedding with Sonam. Here's a beautiful and candid snap of Rhea sitting behind the couple.
Sonam and her girl squad
This pic of Sonam is just too beautiful for words.
Family is all that matters
Shared by Anand Ahuja, this is one beautiful shot.
Bebo and Rhea Kapoor
Here's an unseen pic of Rhea Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan from Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Sonam's wedding was a grand affair.
Virushka wedding
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma definitely surprised everyone when they shared their wedding photos. They both looked absolutely stunning.
Couple goals
Shared by Virat Kohli, this photo is all about love. Kohli captioned this snap as, "In reality, there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude."
Blast from the past
On her wedding anniversary, Amrita Arora shared this unseen photo from her D-day. In the pic, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora dressed as bridesmaids.
DeepVeer Ki Shaadi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Here's a beautiful moment captured post wedding.
