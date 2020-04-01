Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput: Here are UNSEEN photos from celebs' wedding

1 / 12

UNSEEN photos from celebs' wedding

Celebrity weddings create a lot of buzz and there's no denying it! There's always a curiosity around celebrities when they announce their marriage or when they surprise us by sharing their wedding photos. Right from what designer outfit our celebrities are wearing to post-wedding festivities and more, B-town weddings are a big thing. Over the past five years, we saw many celebrities surprising us by getting married in a hush-hush ceremony. Starting with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, they got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on 7 July, 2015. Post that, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Virushka, as their fans call them, secretly got hitched in Italy, in 2017, in the presence of close friends and family. When asked the actress about their decision to keep the marriage a secret, Anushka told Filmfare that they wanted to keep it genuine and didn't want it to be adulterated and touched by anything. Speaking of Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja, the couple's wedding was a grand affair. Several photos and videos from her wedding created a buzz on social media. Who can ever forget the two most big weddings of Bollywood - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Several photos and videos from the stars' wedding celebrations went viral on social media. As we speak about celebrities and weddings, here's a look at some of the unseen photos from your favourite stars' wedding that you might have missed.

Photo Credit : Twitter