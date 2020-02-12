Home
Virat Kohli loves clicking CANDID photos of Anushka Sharma and here's proof

Virat Kohli loves clicking CANDID photos of Anushka Sharma and here's proof

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the power couples of the industry and there's no denying it! As they continue to win our hearts, here's a look at Anushka Sharma's adorable photos clicked by husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.
    Times Virat turned photographer for Anushka Sharma

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the power couples of the industry and there's no denying it! Virushka as their fans lovingly calls them has been giving us major couple goals ever since they got hitched. The couple is very active on social media and often shares lovey-dovey snaps on Instagram melting our hearts all the time. The couple was recently spotted in New Zealand. They were seen taking a stroll on the streets and the couple's selfies with fans also went viral on the internet. Every picture of the couple screams love and we just can't get enough of them. Virushka likes to keep their relationship low-key. Time and again, Virat and Anushka have said some of the sweetest things about each other. Earlier, Virat said that Anushka has been the greatest motivation for him in his life and even mentioned that he considers her presence a lucky charm in his life. On the other hand, Anushka once gushed about Virat being her strength during her vulnerable times. Virat and Anushka are seriously couple goals! As they continue to win our hearts, here's a look at Anushka Sharma's adorable photos clicked by husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The love of his life

    We just can't take our eyes off the actress' sunkissed snap clicked by Kohli.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    How cute!

    The caption on the pic says, "How can I not love this thing."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness personified

    The Pari actress captioned this candid pic as, "Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    That beautiful smile!

    We are completely in love with this pic of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Candid at its best

    We are totally impressed with Kohli's photography skills. What about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

