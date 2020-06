1 / 8

Check out the first photographs of the star couple in the city after being married

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have surely raised the bar of romance higher this lockdown. The two celebs have been spending their quarantine time in the most productive way. Due to the ongoing lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus situation all around the world, tournaments all around the world have been canceled keeping safety in mind and Virat has been utilizing this time by staying fit and interacting with his fans via his social media. He recently posted an appreciation post for Anushka quoting"Loved this moving story told in a brilliant way. Bhai Behen on fire @anushkasharma @kans26. Out now, please don't miss it guys. @officialcsfilms." Ever since the lockdown,social media has been appreciating Anushka as a producer due to her OTT releases Paatal Lok and now the recently released Netflix film Bulbbul.The captain of the Indian cricket team also happens to be one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. We saw him interrupting Anushka Sharma's gibberish video to give the right answers. The couple's fun banter is a treat for fans from making an environment of the cricket field to trolling one another. In one of Anushka's posts, Kohli is seen imitating a dinosaur and wandering around the room. In 2017, the star couple got married in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy followed by lavish reception ceremonies in New Delhi and Mumbai. The internet was surprised by the secret and intimate wedding and the pictures of the same broke the internet. Even after the wedding, their fans are obsessed with their numerous vacation pictures, photos with their pets, and of course! their fashion statements, which is always on point whether it's their airport look or any B-Town event. Today we have snaps of the couple when they first reached Mumbai as a married couple. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani