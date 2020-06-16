Advertisement
When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's chemistry was 10 on 10 as they walked hand in hand at the airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback photos from the airport walking hand in hand is just a reminder of happier times. Check these photos.
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: June 16, 2020 01:16 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli walked hand in hand and we loved it

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's social media accounts have been treating their fans with innumerous snaps and fun videos this lockdown. From their cute gibberish videos to Anushka teasing Virat as his fans, we loved it all. Anushka is currently on cloud nine with the success of Paatal Lok as a producer. This is not the first time that Anushka has received critical acclam as a producer; her debut as a producer was 2015's sleeper hit NH 10 in which she starred opposite Neil Bhoopalam. Currently, the actress is to be making most of her time at her Mumbai home where she is currently spending her quarantine with her husband. Anushka also gave fans a sneak peak into her cute garden as she shared a snap of her with plants and called them her buddies. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are successful in their respective fields and give us major couple goals all the time. The two never fail to surprise their fans with their amazing chemistry. The star couple always amazes us with their beautiful holiday pictures as well. Virat once shared how both of them have the same interest when it comes to adventure and food in an exclusive interview with a leading lifestyle channel. One of the things we are missing about this couple are their stylish airport looks. Today take a look at these romantic moments of the couple when they walked hand in hand as they were spotted at the airport.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Twinning with the best

    The couple's stylish moments from the airport never fail to make headlines.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Keeping it classy and stylish

    Their style is just simple yet trendy for traveling.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 4 / 10
    When you cant control your happiness

    How cute is the cricketer looking here with his lady love?

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    White never looked better

    Following their simple style routine for traveling yet again here.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 6 / 10
    Vacay feels with the best

    On the way to another romantic getaway.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    When Virat looked dapper in pink

    Virat and Anushka caught in another romantic moment before departure.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Hand in hand with love

    Anushka with her favourite Dior bag as she steps out with hubby Virat Kohli.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    With their cool look on point

    Twinning sunnies and outfits for another airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    How cute is this?

    Anushka and Virat enjoy a fun banter before their departure and they arrive in casuals.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

