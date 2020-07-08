When Anushka Sharma carried a hand painted bag worth more than Rs 2 lakh as she twinned with Virat Kohli

1 / 7

Anushka Sharma's EXPENSIVE Dior bag is worth checking out

Anushka Sharma has truly defined the meaning of versatility and elegance in this industry. With a stellar debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi as Taani to her glam roles like Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Band Baaja Baarat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fantastic performances in NH 10, Sultan, Phillauri and Sui Dhaaga, the actress has made her place and carved a niche for herself. Be it a glam role or going de-glam, she has portrayed her fine acting chops and how! The actress donned the producer's hat a few years back and owns a production house with her brother. Talking about personal life, she got married to her long-time boyfriend Virat Kohli in the most dreamy wedding ever. They met in 2013 on the sets of a TVC shoot, became good friends and the rest is history. The couple dated for almost four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy private affair in Italy. Virat and Anushka made the most gorgeous bride and groom ever as they were dressed in intricate and beautiful outfits by Sabyasachi. Also lovingly known as Virushka, they are often seen together at events, parties, receptions or at the airport as they fly in and out of the country and they are adorable. The couple is really active on social media and from clicking each other's candid pictures to posting some really endearing selfies, they are the epitome of couple goals. Virushka often twin their outfits as well. Here's a look at the time Virat and Anushka returned to the bay in twinning outfits. However, what stole the shoe was Anushka Sharma's expensive Dior bag. Sharma is known for her easygoing style and relatable fashion choices. She seems to prefer larger bags so she can probably throw in all of her necessities in it. On this occasion, the actress was seen carrying one of the most 'IT' bags by Dior. Anushka owns the limited-edited design which features hearts and floral design. The book tote bag comes with a heavy price tag of more than Rs 2 lakh! Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani