5 PHOTOS of Anushka Shetty prove she can pull of ethnic wear like no one else

1 / 5

Anushka Shetty and her love for Indian attires

Anushka Shetty’s fashion sense is so unique and simple yet so flawlessly beautiful. Till today we have talked so much about her brilliant performances, today let’s talk about her simple yet beautiful fashion style which every Indian is in love with. In a generation where we rarely carry Indian clothes, Anushka Shetty chooses Indian attires for every occasion and nails it every time by looking the best south Indian woman. Can one ever imagine that a young lady by the name of Sweety will one day grow up to be the Devasena in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)? Well, she did and made everyone fall in love with her, be it her sassy look from Billa or a traditional look as Devesena from Baahubali. We all admire her the most in ethnic looks and her love for Indian fashion sense which no other actress is able to pull off like her at every occasion.

Photo Credit : Neeraj Kona Instagram