Anushka Shetty is the best dog mother; Check out her photos with her pet

Anushka Shetty's PHOTOS with her pet

Anushka Shetty is one of the finest and most popular actresses down south. She made her debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super, which garnered her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress – Telugu nomination. The following year, she starred in S. S. Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu, which went to become a major commercial success. She has been unstoppable ever since and is amongst the most successful and sought after actresses in the industry. She was also seen in Prabhas starrer Baahubali which garnered her worldwide love and appreciation. The actress is also pretty active on social media and keeps sharing some of her best snaps ever. However, the one thing on her feed that grabs the maximum attention is her pictures with her pet dog. The actress is a bigtime pet lover and her pictures with her dog prove that. On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham whose first look received a lot of love. On that note, check out some of her cutest pictures with her pet dog.

Photo Credit : Instagram