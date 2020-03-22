/
Anushka Shetty is the best dog mother; Check out her photos with her pet
Anushka Shetty is not only a versatile and talented actress, but also an amazing person off-screen. The actress loves going back to her pet dog and their pictures together are unmissable! Check them out.
Ekta Varma
Updated: March 22, 2020 03:00 pm
Anushka Shetty's PHOTOS with her pet
Anushka Shetty is one of the finest and most popular actresses down south. She made her debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super, which garnered her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress – Telugu nomination. The following year, she starred in S. S. Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu, which went to become a major commercial success. She has been unstoppable ever since and is amongst the most successful and sought after actresses in the industry. She was also seen in Prabhas starrer Baahubali which garnered her worldwide love and appreciation. The actress is also pretty active on social media and keeps sharing some of her best snaps ever. However, the one thing on her feed that grabs the maximum attention is her pictures with her pet dog. The actress is a bigtime pet lover and her pictures with her dog prove that. On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham whose first look received a lot of love. On that note, check out some of her cutest pictures with her pet dog.
Selfie goals
This picture sets major selfie goals.
Favourite hooman
Anushka Shetty and her dog's picture is all heart.
Picture pawfect
Can this picture be any more pawfect?
Cuteness personified
This picture is filled with cuteness.
Major goals
Anushka makes us all crave for a pet dog!
The best companion
This is exactly what happiness looks like!
