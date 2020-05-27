Anushka Shetty's family photos give an insight into the endearing bond she shares with them; Check out

1 / 8

Anushka Shetty's family photos

Anushka Shetty is one popular actress down South. The beautiful actress won many hearts by delivering spectacular performance as a warrior named Devasena in the blockbuster Baahubali series. Apart from Baahubali, Anushka has been a part of several successful films like S S Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu, Lakshyam, Souryam, Chintakayala Ravi, Arundhati and more. The actress' upcoming film 'Nishabdham' co-starring R Madhavan has been creating a huge buzz lately because of the speculations of its release in OTT platforms. It was recently revealed that Nishabdham has now granted UA certificate by the censor board. That's not all! The movie's director Hemanth Madhukar also revealed that the board members have suggested him to release the film in the theatres. The filmmaker took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Both our films #nishabdham Telugu and #silence given U/A certificate and I am overwhelmed by the response of the #censorboard panel members and my sincere thanks to them for their advice to release the film first in theatre." Anushka Shetty also took to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans and followers. The actress is very active on social media. She has been sharing photos of herself and family giving all her fans an insight into her quarantine diaries. Anyone who follows her knows that she shares a great bond with her family. On that note, take a look at the actress' most special moments with her family.

Photo Credit : Instagram