Anushka Shetty's photos with her mother

Anushka Shetty is one of the successful stars in the South Indian film industry. The actress who has proved her versatility as an actress by delivering many spectacular performances is currently creating a huge buzz due to her recently released film, Nishabdham. After a long wait, Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham finally released on Amazon Prime. Directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat, Nishabdham received a mixed response from the audience. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, R Madhavan said that he imagined the film will get a big screen release because Anushka is a big star in South. However, due to the current situation, Nishabdham had to be released on Amazon Prime. Anushka Shetty made her acting debut with the Telugu film Super and later on to star in many films like Lakshyam, Souryam, Chintakayala Ravi, Baahubali series, Yennai Arindhaal, Vaanam, Size Zero and more. Her performance as Princess Devasena in the Baahubali series received widespread acclaim. Today, she is one of the highest paid actresses in the South. She enjoys a huge fanbase. She is very active on Instagram. The Nishabdham actress recently made her debut on Twitter as well. Anyone who follows her on Instagram might know that she is very close to her family. The actress often shares her beautiful family moments on social media. Her pictures with her family members reveal a lot about their close bond. Going by her social media posts, she is a mumma's girl. Anushka often shares pictures with her mother that are too cute to miss. In case you have missed it, do not worry as we have got you covered. Take a look at the actress' adorable moments with her mother.

Photo Credit : Anushka Shetty Instagram